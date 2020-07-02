Most Recent
''The Grudge'' holds at No. 1
Sarah Michelle Gellar's scary movie makes $22.4 million over the Halloween weekend Read More
EW reviews four freaky movie trailers
Previews aren't just blood and guts for some fright films Read More
Lauren Bacall: Nicole Kidman's no legend
Still, they're ''fabulous'' friends, says the Hollywood icon, who's made two movies with the younger Aussie star Read More
More Birth
Nicole Kidman may star in reincarnation thriller
In ''Birth,'' from ''Sexy Beast'' director Jonathan Glazer, her character would meet a 10-year-old boy who claims to be her late husband come back to life
