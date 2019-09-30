Top Navigation
Birds of Prey (2020 movie)
Birds of Prey (2020 movie)
Birds of Prey (2020 movie)
Most Recent
Jurnee Smollett says she'd play Black Canary 'again in a heartbeat'
Jurnee Smollett says she'd play Black Canary 'again in a heartbeat'
The
Birds of Prey
and
Lovecraft Country
actress spoke to EW for an intimate Women Who Kick Ass panel, part of EW's Fandom Week.
'Birds of Prey' and 'The Gentlemen' to get early VOD releases
Birds of Prey
and
The Gentlemen
to get early VOD releases
'Birds of Prey' gets new title at movie theaters after disappointing opening at box office
Birds of Prey
gets new title at movie theaters after disappointing opening at box office
How the badass, all-female 'Birds of Prey' soundtrack came together
How the badass, all-female
Birds of Prey
soundtrack came together
Is there a 'Birds of Prey' post-credits scene? Harley has one last trick up her sleeve
Is there a
Birds of Prey
post-credits scene? Harley Quinn has one last trick up her sleeve
Rosie Perez on 'Birds of Prey,' fighting hurt, and refusing to be whitewashed
Birds of Prey
star Rosie Perez on fighting hurt, refusing to be whitewashed, and winning
Jeopardy!
All about the 'Birds of Prey' comic book history and onscreen adaptations
Everything to know about the
Birds of Prey
comic book history and other onscreen adaptations
Prepare for the new big-screen version by looking back on all the birds who have flown before.
Here's what critics are saying about 'Birds of Prey'
Early reviews praise
Birds of Prey
: 'A thoughtful meditation on liberation, egg sandwiches, and glitter bombs'
Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn unleashes candy-colored chaos in 'Birds of Prey'
Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn unleashes candy-colored chaos in supervillain spin-off
Birds of Prey
: Review
Early 'Birds of Prey' reactions praise Margot Robbie film: 'Gut-bustingly funny'
Early
Birds of Prey
reactions praise Margot Robbie film: 'Kooky and gut-bustingly funny'
Megan Thee Stallion and Normani team up for first single off 'Birds of Prey' soundtrack
Megan Thee Stallion and Normani team up for first single off
Birds of Prey
soundtrack
Harley Quinn dumps Joker for the 'Birds of Prey' in new trailer
Harley Quinn dumps Joker for the
Birds of Prey
in new trailer
Wonder Woman 1984
,
Fast & Furious 9
,
In the Heights
: EW's most anticipated 2020 movies
New
Birds of Prey
posters released as fresh footage debuts at CCXP in Brazil
Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn fantabulously emancipates herself in
Birds of Prey
trailer
Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is seeing stars in new
Birds of Prey
poster
Margot Robbie reveals Harley Quinn's new look
Margot Robbie explains the
Fantabulous
long
Birds of Prey
title
Margot Robbie reveals cheeky, Harley Quinn-centric 'Birds of Prey' subtitle
Margot Robbie reveals cheeky, Harley Quinn-centric
Birds of Prey
subtitle
Movies
//
September 30, 2019
Ewan McGregor joins Margot Robbie in DC's 'Birds of Prey' as villain
Ewan McGregor joins Margot Robbie in DC's
Birds of Prey
as villain
Movies
//
November 20, 2018
'Birds of Prey' movie sets 2020 release date
Birds of Prey
movie sets 2020 release date
Movies
//
November 20, 2018
