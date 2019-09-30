Birds of Prey (2020 movie)

Jurnee Smollett says she'd play Black Canary 'again in a heartbeat'

The Birds of Prey and Lovecraft Country actress spoke to EW for an intimate Women Who Kick Ass panel, part of EW's Fandom Week.
Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen to get early VOD releases

Birds of Prey gets new title at movie theaters after disappointing opening at box office

How the badass, all-female Birds of Prey soundtrack came together

Is there a Birds of Prey post-credits scene? Harley Quinn has one last trick up her sleeve

Birds of Prey star Rosie Perez on fighting hurt, refusing to be whitewashed, and winning Jeopardy!

Everything to know about the Birds of Prey comic book history and other onscreen adaptations

Prepare for the new big-screen version by looking back on all the birds who have flown before.
Early reviews praise Birds of Prey: 'A thoughtful meditation on liberation, egg sandwiches, and glitter bombs'

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn unleashes candy-colored chaos in supervillain spin-off Birds of Prey: Review

Early Birds of Prey reactions praise Margot Robbie film: 'Kooky and gut-bustingly funny'

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani team up for first single off Birds of Prey soundtrack

Harley Quinn dumps Joker for the Birds of Prey in new trailer

Wonder Woman 1984, Fast & Furious 9, In the Heights: EW's most anticipated 2020 movies

Margot Robbie reveals cheeky, Harley Quinn-centric Birds of Prey subtitle

Movies // September 30, 2019
Ewan McGregor joins Margot Robbie in DC's Birds of Prey as villain

Movies // November 20, 2018
Birds of Prey movie sets 2020 release date

Movies // November 20, 2018
