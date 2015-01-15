Top Navigation
Most Recent
Diddy is this year's richest artist in hip-hop
Diddy is this year's richest artist in hip-hop
Read More
Next
Young Thug and Birdman involved in alleged conspiracy to kill Lil Wayne
Young Thug and Birdman involved in alleged conspiracy to kill Lil Wayne
Read More
Next
Jay Z, Tidal sued by Birdman, Cash Money for $50 million over Lil Wayne mixtape
Jay Z, Tidal sued by Birdman, Cash Money over Lil Wayne mixtape
Read More
Next
Michael Keaton reveals the exact moment he knew he'd lose at the Oscars
Michael Keaton: Oscar loss was months in the making
Read More
Next
'Birdman' meets 'Harvey Birdman' in inevitable Web parody video
Watch a 'Birdman'/'Harvey Birdman' crossover parody video
Read More
Next
Watch a fake 'Birdman' action figure commercial
Watch a fake 'Birdman' action figure commercial
Read More
Next
Oscars 2015: Was Alejandro González Iñárritu actually wearing the 'Birdman' tighty whities?
Oscars 2015: Was Alejandro González Iñárritu actually wearing the 'Birdman' tighty whities?
Read More
Next
Oscars 2015: 'Birdman' wins Best Picture
Oscars 2015: 'Birdman' wins Best Picture
Read More
Next
Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen spoof 'Birdman'
Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen spoof 'Birdman' at Indie Spirit Awards
Read More
Next
Independent Spirit Awards 2015: 'Birdman' boost
Independent Spirit Awards 2015: 'Birdman' tops the winners list
Read More
Next
Oscars 2015: Alejandro González Iñárritu wins for Best Director
Oscars 2015: Alejandro González Iñárritu wins for Best Director for 'Birdman'
Read More
Next
Big Bird comes back to haunt Caroll Spinney in 'Big Birdman'
Big Bird comes back to haunt Caroll Spinney in 'Big Birdman'
Read More
Next
Oscar predictions 2015: Who will win?
Presenting our final guesses in every category, from Best Actor to Best Visual Effects
Previous
'Birdman': Your Oscars 2015 cheat sheet
Johnny Depp could have been in 'Birdman'
Birdman director Alejandro González Iñárritu wins top prize at DGA Awards
How to win an Oscar in 34 days
Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2015: The Moments You Didn't Want to Miss
Next
Michael Keaton is all smiles after his 'Birdman' Oscar nomination
January 15, 2015
Michael Keaton is all smiles after his 'Birdman' Oscar nomination
Article
//
January 15, 2015
Read More
Next
'Birdman': A superstitious Inarritu on the 'ultimate collaboration'
January 14, 2015
'Birdman': A superstitious Inarritu on the 'ultimate collaboration'
Article
//
January 14, 2015
Read More
Next
Golden Globes 2015: What this means for the Oscar race
January 12, 2015
Golden Globes 2015: What this means for the Oscar race
Article
//
January 12, 2015
Read More
Next
Golden Globes: Michael Keaton wins Best Actor, Motion Picture Comedy
January 11, 2015
Golden Globes: Michael Keaton wins Best Actor, Motion Picture Comedy
Article
//
January 11, 2015
Read More
Next
Under the Influence: Emma Stone on what inspires her
January 09, 2015
Under the Influence: Emma Stone on what inspires her
Article
//
January 09, 2015
Read More
Next
Lil Wayne says he's a 'prisoner' of Cash Money: 'I want off this label'
December 04, 2014
Lil Wayne says he's a 'prisoner' of Cash Money: 'I want off this label'
Article
//
December 04, 2014
Read More
Next
'Birdman' tops 'Boyhood' at Gotham Awards
December 02, 2014
'Birdman' tops 'Boyhood' at Gotham Awards
Article
//
December 02, 2014
Read More
Next
'Birdman' leads Independent Spirit Awards Nominations
November 25, 2014
'Birdman' leads Independent Spirit Awards Nominations
Article
//
November 25, 2014
Read More
Next
Watch a trailer for 'Birdman Returns' starring Riggan Thomson
November 07, 2014
Watch a trailer for 'Birdman Returns' starring Riggan Thomson
Article
//
November 07, 2014
Read More
Next
Look behind the curtain of 'Birdman's 'play within the play'
November 06, 2014
Look behind the curtain of 'Birdman's 'play within the play'
Article
//
November 06, 2014
Read More
Next
Birdman
Birdman
Article
//
October 24, 2014
Read More
Next
'Birdman' composer on drumming out the film's soundtrack
October 17, 2014
'Birdman' composer on drumming out the film's soundtrack
Article
//
October 17, 2014
Read More
Next
Emma Stone is taking her 'Birdman' experience to Broadway
October 11, 2014
Emma Stone is taking her 'Birdman' experience to Broadway
Article
//
October 11, 2014
Read More
Next
If Michael Keaton Were a Bird He Would Be a Cat
October 10, 2014
If Michael Keaton Were a Bird He Would Be a Cat
Article
//
October 10, 2014
Read More
Next
7 Secrets of the 'Birdman' Labyrinth
November 13, 2019
7 Secrets of the 'Birdman' Labyrinth
Article
//
November 13, 2019
Read More
Next
The Heart is a Lonely Drummer
The Heart is a Lonely Drummer
Article
//
October 10, 2014
Read More
Next
Watch Michael Keaton and Zach Galifianakis in the new 'Birdman' clip
October 08, 2014
Watch Michael Keaton and Zach Galifianakis in the new 'Birdman' clip
Article
//
October 08, 2014
Read More
Next
This week's cover: Michael Keaton is not Birdman
October 08, 2014
This week's cover: Michael Keaton is not Birdman
Article
//
October 08, 2014
Read More
Next
New York Film Festival preview: 10 films that can make it anywhere
September 26, 2014
New York Film Festival preview: 10 films that can make it anywhere
Article
//
September 26, 2014
Read More
Next
Birdman
Birdman
Article
//
August 15, 2014
Read More
Next
Michael Keaton soars in new 'Birdman' trailer
July 31, 2014
Michael Keaton soars in new 'Birdman' trailer
Article
//
July 31, 2014
Read More
Next
Venice unveils festival lineup
July 24, 2014
Venice unveils festival lineup
Article
//
July 24, 2014
Read More
Next
Inarritu's 'Birdman,' starring Michael Keaton, will open Venice Film Fest
July 10, 2014
Inarritu's 'Birdman,' starring Michael Keaton, will open Venice Film Fest
Article
//
July 10, 2014
Read More
Next
'Birdman' trailer: Michael Keaton has superhero baggage
June 12, 2014
'Birdman' trailer: Michael Keaton has superhero baggage
Article
//
June 12, 2014
Read More
Next
Casting Net: Leslie Mann may star in 'The Other Woman'; Plus, Robert Duvall to play Robert Downey, Jr.'s dad, Amy Ryan, more
March 13, 2013
Casting Net: Leslie Mann may star in 'The Other Woman'; Plus, Robert Duvall to play Robert Downey, Jr.'s dad, Amy Ryan, more
Article
//
March 13, 2013
Read More
Next
