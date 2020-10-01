Billions recap: The traps you set for yourself
In one of the series’ best season finales, Chuck and Prince square off in a battle that will end with one of them in jail.
Billions recap: All is fair in love, politics, and war
Chuck looks to bounce back from defeat and once again go to war with Mike Prince, but Prince has a bold new vision to pursue.
Billions recap: Reset, Recharge, Revenge
Chuck’s friends take him away for a weekend, where he begins to plan his revenge against Mike Prince.
Billions recap: The downfall of Chuck Rhoades
After losing out on the Olympics, Prince sets his sights on removing Chuck as the Attorney General of New York.
Billions recap: Prince's beloved Olympics bid goes up in smoke
Prince loses it all in a twisty, devastating episode of Billions.
Billions recap: Michael Prince, the new King of New York
It’s finally time for the Olympics host city to be announced, and Chuck makes one final attempt at ruining Prince’s bid