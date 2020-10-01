Billions

Billions recap: The traps you set for yourself
In one of the series’ best season finales, Chuck and Prince square off in a battle that will end with one of them in jail.
Billions recap: All is fair in love, politics, and war
Chuck looks to bounce back from defeat and once again go to war with Mike Prince, but Prince has a bold new vision to pursue.
Billions recap: Reset, Recharge, Revenge
Chuck’s friends take him away for a weekend, where he begins to plan his revenge against Mike Prince.
Billions recap: The downfall of Chuck Rhoades
After losing out on the Olympics, Prince sets his sights on removing Chuck as the Attorney General of New York.
Billions recap: Prince's beloved Olympics bid goes up in smoke
Prince loses it all in a twisty, devastating episode of Billions.
Billions recap: Michael Prince, the new King of New York
It’s finally time for the Olympics host city to be announced, and Chuck makes one final attempt at ruining Prince’s bid
Billions recap: No good deed goes unpunished
While Prince tries to bring new, clean money into the firm, Chuck works to install a mole within his rival’s business.
Billions recap: Chuck and Prince shake-up their teams and look to the future
Prince is dealing with a PR crisis as Chuck must find a way to replace Kate Sacker.
Billions recap: Chuck's world starts falling apart
Billions recap: Old friends and new enemies stand in the way of Mike Prince's next big move
Billions recap: Chuck is back in New York to wage war on the city's most wealthy
Billions premiere recap: Mike Prince takes charge of Axe Cap with a bombshell announcement 
Billions star Corey Stoll on turning Michael Prince into the new king

"Prince is just trying to do his thing and Chuck just won't let go," Stoll tells EW of the dynamic in season 6.

Showtime cashes in season 6 renewal for Billions, Corey Stoll to return as series regular
TV // October 01, 2020
Billions recap: Axe's anger makes for an explosive midseason finale
Recaps // June 14, 2020
Billions recap: Emotions run high as Axe's jealousy threatens his future
Recaps // June 07, 2020
Billions recap: Taylor's new venture begins — under a cloud of betrayal and mistrust
Recaps // May 31, 2020
Billions recap: Axe goes back to where it all started, and gets a big surprise
Recaps // May 24, 2020
Julianna Margulies couldn't be happier to be on Billions: 'It feels like going home'
TV // May 22, 2020
Billions recap: It's 'like father, like son' as Axe's kid gets in hot water
Recaps // May 17, 2020
Billions recap: Axe's new foe beats him at his own game
Recaps // May 10, 2020
Billions premiere recap: We're back to Chuck vs. Axe in a brutal showdown
Recaps // May 03, 2020
New Billions star Corey Stoll is ready to go to war with Axe
TV // May 01, 2020
Corey Stoll makes money moves against Axe in exclusive Billions season 5 trailer
TV // April 08, 2020
'Buckle up' for war in Billions season 5 trailer: 'I am a monster'
TV // March 19, 2020
Invest in this Billions season 5 first look at Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll
TV // February 07, 2020
Comedian Dan Soder on jokes about dead parents, Leaving Neverland
TV // December 07, 2019
Billions acquires Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll for season 5
TV // November 05, 2019
Billions finale recap: The great ones have to suffer
Recaps // June 10, 2019
Billions creators break down the backstabbing, twist-filled season 4 finale
TV // June 09, 2019
Billions recap: There can be only one left standing
Recaps // June 03, 2019
Billions recap: Wendy sees her allegiances shifting before hearing
Recaps // May 27, 2019
Billions recap: You can't please everybody
Recaps // May 12, 2019
Billions will keep cashing those checks as Showtime orders a fifth season
TV // May 08, 2019
Billions recap: Choose your tributes! It's fight night!
Recaps // May 05, 2019
Billions recap: The moral reckonings of Wendy Rhoades and Taylor Mason
Recaps // April 28, 2019
Billions recap: Vengeance comes in many forms
Recaps // April 21, 2019
Billions recap: Chuck and Axe throw their power around simply because they can
Recaps // April 14, 2019
