Big

Most Recent

Celebrities react to Penny Marshall's death: 'She had a heart of gold'

Celebrities react to Penny Marshall's death: 'She had a heart of gold'

Read More
Tom Hanks pays tribute to 'Big' costar Robert Loggia

Robert Loggia dead: Tom Hanks pays tribute to Big costar

Read More
Big

Big

Read More
Ross Family Movie Challenge: 'Hoosiers' vs. 'Big'

Ross Family Movie Challenge: 'Hoosiers' vs. 'Big'

Read More
Big: Extended Edition

Big: Extended Edition

Read More
BIG

BIG

Read More

All Big

A Really, Really ''Big'' Show

A Really, Really ''Big'' Show

Article // February 23, 1996
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com