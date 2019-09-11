Top Navigation
Big Brother
Big Brother
Big Brother
Julie Chen hosts as the houseguests battle it out.
Most Recent
'Big Brother' at 20: A look back at the first (and rather boring) season of the CBS mainstay
Big Brother
at 20: A look back at the first (and rather boring) season of the CBS mainstay
Our 'Big Brother: All-Stars 2' dream cast
Our
Big Brother: All-Stars 2
dream cast
Why another 'Big Brother: All-Stars' makes sense
Why another
Big Brother: All-Stars
makes sense
Now is the perfect time to bring back returning favorites, but hurdles remain.
Watch the 'Big Brother' Germany cast find out about the coronavirus pandemic
Watch the
Big Brother
Germany cast find out about the coronavirus pandemic
Julie Chen honors 'Big Brother' contestant Cassandra Waldon with heartfelt tribute
Julie Chen honors
Big Brother
contestant Cassandra Waldon with heartfelt tribute
'Big Brother' winner Jackson Michie says 'I don't see race or gender'
Big Brother
winner Jackson Michie says 'I don't see race or gender'
More Big Brother
Holly Allen of 'Big Brother' almost threw final HOH competition
Holly Allen of
Big Brother
almost threw final HOH competition
Nicole of 'Big Brother' reacts to her big loss and big win
Nicole Anthony of
Big Brother
reacts to her big loss and big win
'Big Brother' finale recap: Last day of camp
Big Brother
finale recap: Last day of camp
And the 'Big Brother' winner is...
And the
Big Brother
winner is...
'Big Brother': Your final three, recapped
Big Brother
: Your final three, recapped
Cliff Hogg explains why he trusted Michie on 'Big Brother'
Cliff Hogg explains why he trusted Michie on
Big Brother
Big Brother
recap: Falling off a Cliff
Can the Texan see Michie's plan and save himself from eviction?
Big Brother
recap: The most crucial veto comp of the season
Big Brother
recap: Lies, lies, and more lies
Tommy Bracco of
Big Brother
reveals his biggest regret in the game
Big Brother
recap: A power move or a predictable move?
Big Brother
recap: Two roads diverged
All Big Brother
'Big Brother' recap: An HOH three-peat
Big Brother
recap: An HOH three-peat
Recaps
//
September 11, 2019
Christie Murphy of 'Big Brother' calls Taco Tuesday 'not my finest hour'
Christie Murphy of
Big Brother
calls Taco Tuesday 'not my finest hour'
TV
//
September 06, 2019
Jessica Milagros of 'Big Brother' on feeling like a 'pariah'
Jessica Milagros of
Big Brother
on feeling like a 'pariah' in the house
TV
//
September 06, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: Double eviction chaos
Big Brother
recap: Double eviction chaos
Recaps
//
September 05, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: The personal drama of Michie and Holly
Big Brother
recap: The personal drama of Michie and Holly
Recaps
//
September 05, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: Expect the… expected
Big Brother
recap: Expect the… expected
Recaps
//
September 04, 2019
Nick from 'Big Brother' reveals his America's Prankster regret
Nick Maccarone from
Big Brother
reveals his America's Prankster regret
TV
//
August 30, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: Send in the clowns
Big Brother
recap: Send in the clowns
Recaps
//
August 30, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: The most important veto competition of the season
Big Brother
recap: The most important veto competition of the season
Recaps
//
August 29, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: America's Prankster shakes up the game
Big Brother
recap: America's Prankster shakes up the game
Recaps
//
August 26, 2019
Analyse from 'Big Brother' reacts to Taco Tuesday blow-up
Analyse from
Big Brother
reacts to Taco Tuesday blow-up
TV
//
August 23, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: Another eviction shakes the house loyalties
Big Brother
recap: Another eviction shakes the house loyalties
Recaps
//
August 22, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: Two girls, one veto
Big Brother
recap: Two girls, one veto
Recaps
//
August 22, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: They're playing chess — not checkers
Big Brother
recap: They're playing chess — not checkers
Recaps
//
August 21, 2019
Kathryn Dunn of 'Big Brother' reacts to the 'conspiring bitches'
Kathryn Dunn of
Big Brother
reacts to the 'conspiring bitches'
TV
//
August 20, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: A crucial eviction could shift the balance of power
Big Brother
recap: A crucial eviction could shift the balance of power
Recaps
//
August 15, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: America’s Field Trip vs. HOH
Big Brother
recap: America’s Field Trip vs. HOH
Recaps
//
August 15, 2019
Jack Matthews apologizes for offensive 'Big Brother' remarks
Jack Matthews apologizes for offensive remarks in the
Big Brother
house
TV
//
August 09, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: It's time for either Jack or Michie to go home
Big Brother
recap: It's time for either Jack or Michie to go home
Recaps
//
August 09, 2019
Julie Chen grills Jack Matthews about offensive 'Big Brother' comments
Julie Chen grills Jack Matthews about offensive
Big Brother
comments
TV
//
August 09, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: Jack and Michie battle for the Power of Veto
Big Brother recap: Jack and Michie battle for the Power of Veto
Recaps
//
August 08, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: All hell breaks loose
Big Brother
recap: All hell breaks loose
Recaps
//
August 05, 2019
Sam Smith reveals 'chaos' before 'Big Brother' eviction
Sam Smith reveals 'chaos' before
Big Brother
eviction
TV
//
August 02, 2019
'Big Brother' recap: Is this finally the end of the Six Shooters?
Big Brother
recap: Is this finally the end of the Six Shooters?
Recaps
//
August 02, 2019
'Big Brother' producer reprimanded for racially insensitive interaction with Kemi
Big Brother
producer reprimanded for racially insensitive interaction with Kemi
TV
//
August 01, 2019
