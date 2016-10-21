Big Brother: Over the Top

CBS’ fan-favorite Big Brother gets a bonus season on All Access.

'Big Brother: Over the Top' finale recap: And the winner is...

Big Brother: Over the Top finale recap: Season 1, Episode 10

Julie crowns the winner on the season finale
'Big Brother: Over the Top' recap: And the final three are...

Big Brother: Over the Top recap: Season 1, Episode 9

A new HOH is crowned and the remaining players duke it out to round out the final three
'Big Brother: Over the Top' recap: And then there was one

The Late Night Jamboree overtakes Morgan's HOH to send her alliance member packing
'Big Brother: Over the Top' recap: Ball Smashers vs. The World

Big Brother: Over the Top recap: Season 1, Episode 7

A big target goes home as a new alliance forms
'Big Brother: Over the Top' recap: Cry me a river

Big Brother: Over the Top recap: Season 1, Episode 6.2

The tears flow as a houseguest gets the boot in part two of the double eviction
'Big Brother: Over the Top' recap: Sister, sister

Big Brother: Over the Top recap: Season 1, Episode 6

A power player gets the boot as the house divide grows
'Big Brother: Over the Top' recap: Episode 5

Big Brother: Over the Top recap: Season 1, Episode 5

Late Night Jamboree keeps power for a second week as new alliances begin to form
'Big Brother: Over the Top' recap: Week 4

Big Brother: Over the Top recap: Season 1, Episode 4

Late Night Jamboree seeks revenge against the Ball-Smashers as tensions continue to rise
'Big Brother: Over the Top latest evicted guest speaks out

Big Brother: Over the Top's Shane talks exit

Article // October 21, 2016
'Big Brother: Over the Top' recap: Week 2

Big Brother: Over the Top recap: Season 1, Episode 2

Article // October 18, 2016
