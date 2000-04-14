Beyond

Most Recent

'Beyond' season 2 sneak peek: Charlie's pregnant

Beyond season 2 sneak peek: Charlie's pregnant

Read More
'Beyond' season 2 trailer: Holden's visions are coming true

Holden's visions bleed into reality in Beyond season 2 trailer

Plus, the NYCC panel reveals when the series is coming back
Read More
Freeform renews 'Beyond' for season 2

Freeform renews Beyond for season 2

Read More
'Beyond' postmortem: Burkely Duffield on the series premiere's twists

Beyond postmortem: Burkely Duffield on the series premiere's twists

EW caught up with the show's star to find out how Holden is grappling with everything, if he can trust Willa, and what's next.
Read More
'Beyond' series premiere react: 'Pilot' / 'Tempus Fugit'

Beyond premiere react: Waking up from a 12-year coma has its drawbacks

A young man wakes up from a 12-year coma to discover he possesses supernatural abilities.
Read More
'Beyond' star Burkely Duffield previews new Freeform series

Beyond star Burkely Duffield previews new Freeform series

Debuting on Monday night with a special two-hour premiere is Beyond, a series telling the story of Holden Matthews, a young boy who falls into a coma, only to wake up 12 years later with supernatural powers.
Read More

More Beyond

Freeform's 'Beyond' will be available for streaming before episodes air

Freeform's Beyond will be available for streaming before episodes air

Read More
Beyond

Beyond

Read More

All Beyond

Beyond

Beyond

Article // April 14, 2000
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com