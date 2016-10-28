Better Things

Most Recent

Season 4 of Pamela Adlon's 'Better Things' isn't just a show but an experience: Opinion

Season 4 of Pamela Adlon's Better Things isn't just a show but an experience: Opinion

Read More
'This Is Us' casts Sophia Bush and Pamela Adlon in guest roles

This Is Us taps Sophia Bush and Pamela Adlon for guest roles

Read More
EW's 'Best of Shows' podcast: Pamela Adlon talks 'Better Things' season 3

EW's Best of Shows podcast: Better Things creator Pamela Adlon on 'adding to the #MeToo' conversation

Read More
Exclusive: Get a first look at Sharon Stone's 'Better Things' guest appearance

Get first look at Sharon Stone's Better Things guest appearance

Read More
'Better Things': How Pamela Adlon is turning life's messiness into essential art

How Pamela Adlon is turning life's messiness into essential art with Better Things

Read More
'Better Things' season 3 is a miracle of minutiae: EW review

Better Things season 3 is a miracle of minutiae: EW review

Read More

More Better Things

Issa Rae, Pamela Adlon named Best Female Auteur's of 2017

Pamela Adlon, Issa Rae named Best Female Auteurs of 2017

Read More
Best of 2017 (Behind the Scenes): How 'Better Things' threw Pamela Adlon a fake funeral

Best of 2017 (Behind the Scenes): How Better Things threw Pamela Adlon a fake funeral

Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, and Olivia Edward talk to EW about the intensely emotional experience of shooting the episode 'Eulogy'
Read More
Pamela Adlon's 'Better Things' renewed for season 3

Pamela Adlon's Better Things renewed for season 3

Read More
How this week's standout 'Better Things' episode doesn't 'shirk the reality' of aging

How this week's standout Better Things episode doesn't 'shirk the reality' of aging

Read More
Pamela Adlon on 'Californication' star's panic: 'We're doing porn!'

Pamela Adlon talks costar Natascha McElhone's Californication panic: 'We're doing a porn!'

Read More
'Better Things' star Pamela Adlon reveals Emmy-winning speech she never got to give

Better Things star Pamela Adlon reveals Emmy-winning speech she never got to give

Read More

Better Things: Pamela Adlon teases 'cinematic' season 2 of FX comedy

'I never want to waste a frame,' Adlon says

All Better Things

'Better Things': How Bridger Zadina prepped for a makeout scene

'Better Things': Bridger Zadina recaps season 1, episode 8

Article // October 28, 2016
Read More
'Better Things': Olivia Edward on when she's allowed to watch the show

'Better Things': Olivia Edward recaps season 1, episode 7

Article // October 21, 2016
Read More
'Better Things': Diedrich Bader says he's never been so open onscreen

Better Things: Diedrich Bader says this is 'as honest as I've ever been on camera'

Article // October 14, 2016
Read More
'Better Things': Mikey Madison talks Max's fears for the future

Better Things: Mikey Madison recaps season 1, episode 5

Article // October 07, 2016
Read More
'Better Things': 7 things to know about Pamela Adlon and her FX comedy

Better Things: 7 things to know about Pamela Adlon and her FX comedy

Article // February 20, 2019
Read More
'Better Things': Tressa actress on how the show mirrors Hollywood

Better Things: Rebecca Metz on how the show mirrors Hollywood

Article // September 30, 2016
Read More
'Better Things': Celia Imrie recaps episode 3

Better Things: Celia Imrie on Lenny Kravitz's awkward dinner scene

Article // September 27, 2019
Read More
Lenny Kravitz gets awkward on 'Better Things': Exclusive first look

Lenny Kravitz on Better Things: First look

Article // September 22, 2016
Read More
'Better Things': Hannah Alligood on her hilariously embarrassing scene

Better Things episode 2: Actress Hannah Alligood recaps

Article // September 16, 2016
Read More
'Better Things': Pamela Adlon on mining her real life (and closet)

Better Things: Creator Pamela Adlon on FX series debut

Article // September 09, 2016
Read More
'Better Things' is 'rich, raw, and authentic'

Better Things review

Article // September 08, 2016
Read More
'Better Things': EW review

Better Things: EW review

Article // September 05, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com