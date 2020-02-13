Better Call Saul

Saul Goodman, first introduced in Breaking Bad, gets his own Vince Gilligan prequel.

Better Call Saul star Tony Dalton on Lalo's revenge mission: 'It's time to die, bro'

Better Call Saul creator breaks down season 5 finale, Kim and Lalo's bold plans

'A lot of this season has turned out to be about Kim Wexler — and what she's willing to do and the way she sees the world,' says co-creator Peter Gould.
Better Call Saul finale: Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn break down Kim's shocking pitch to Jimmy

"That moment is the ultra-mysterious moment of all that we've seen," says Odenkirk, while Seehorn observes, "There's a certain amount of menace."
Better Call Saul finale: Watch Jimmy ask Kim, 'Am I bad for you?' after Lalo confrontation

The season 5 finale airs Apr. 20 at 9 p.m. on AMC.
Better Call Saul vs. Breaking Bad: We decide which is better

Two writers debate which of AMC's acclaimed Albuquerque crime dramas is the best.
Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn breaks down Kim's stunning moves — and that final scene

Better Call Saul goes Bad in a stunning survival tale

"Bagman" takes Jimmy beyond borders into a bloody desert nightmare.
Better Call Saul recap: An olive branch, a bowling ball

Saul Goodman's client list keeps growing, while Jimmy McGill's bridges burn.
Go behind the scenes of Better Call Saul's iconic Albuquerque locations

Breaking Bad vet Dean Norris breaks down Hank's return on Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul creator explains why the show revived Breaking Bad's Hank and Gomez

Better Call Saul recap: Hank is dead, long live Hank

Better Call Saul recap: Broken hearts and broken gnomes

Two enterprising young men take full advantage of Saul Goodman's promotional rate for non-violent felonies.

Watch the late Robert Forster reflect on Breaking Bad on El Camino set

TV // February 13, 2020
Better Call Saul season 5 trailer: See first look at Hank Schrader's return

TV // January 29, 2020
Better Call Saul season 5 to feature the late Robert Forster, Dean Norris

TV // January 16, 2020
Better Call Saul renewed for sixth and final season

TV // January 16, 2020
See first photos from Better Call Saul season 5

TV // November 20, 2019
Bryan Cranston on El Camino's secret reunion, Robert Forster, and if he'll play Walt again

TV // October 18, 2019
Aaron Paul and Vince Gilligan drop hints about Breaking Bad movie El Camino

TV // October 10, 2019
Better Call Saul web series has two Emmy nominations revoked

TV // July 19, 2019
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk to play lawyer on The Simpsons

TV // July 15, 2019
Watch the Better Call Saul cast lose it in season 4 gag reel

TV // April 25, 2019
Better Call Saul will not return until 2020

TV // April 06, 2019
Better Call Saul creator on what lies ahead in season 5, exploring Gene

TV // November 15, 2018
This season, the worst part of Better Call Saul was Breaking Bad

TV // October 09, 2018
Better Call Saul season finale recap: It's all good, man

Recaps // October 08, 2018
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk explains Jimmy's finale transformation

TV // October 08, 2018
Better Call Saul creator breaks down Jimmy's huge con in finale, what happens next

TV // October 08, 2018
Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk reveals how he wants Jimmy and Kim's story to end

TV // October 02, 2018
Why I love Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul

TV // October 01, 2018
Better Call Saul creator hints 'maybe Jimmy never would've become Saul Goodman WITHOUT Kim'

TV // September 11, 2018
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk breaks down THAT Breaking Bad-era scene

TV // September 03, 2018
Better Call Saul recap: 'Quite a Ride'

Recaps // September 09, 2018
Breaking Bad alum on his surprise Better Call Saul appearance — and whether he'll sing again

TV // August 21, 2018
Better Call Saul recap: 'Something Beautiful' brings a Breaking Bad reunion

Recaps // August 20, 2018
Better Call Saul sneak peek: Watch Jimmy propose a heist to Mike  

TV // August 17, 2018
Better Call Saul recap: 'Breathe'

Recaps // August 14, 2018
