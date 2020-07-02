''Being Bobby Brown'': A tour of the stars' homes
In the ''bonus'' ninth episode, we visit Bobby and Whitney's mansions, hear the couple's political differences, and learn that the show should have ended last week
''Being Bobby Brown'': Bobby's parenting choices
He takes Bobbi Kristina to Boston so she can get to know her half siblings better, but what the girl needs most is some time out of the spotlight
''Being Bobby Brown'': It's all about Whitney
Mrs. Brown bonding with a Jersey homeboy while shopping is more interesting than Mr. Brown performing his old hits on TV
''Being Bobby Brown'': Whitney's potty mouth
Dropping a few more scatalogical zingers, Mrs. Brown continues to take the series into the toilet
''Being Bobby Brown'': Whitney's Mother's Day
Ms. Houston says, ''Hell to the no!'' to spending her holiday with the kids
''Being Bobby Brown'': Shopping, Whitney-style
The family jets off for a spending spree in London, where Bobby traumatizes his daughter and meets his fans and the Dalai Lama