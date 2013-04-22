Before Midnight

Most Recent

Ethan Hawke teases possible 'Before Midnight' sequel

Ethan Hawke teases a Before Midnight sequel: We'll 'see where we wind up'

Read More
Richard Linklater: No one’s ruling out a 'Before' quadrilogy

Richard Linklater: No one’s ruling out a Before quadrilogy

Read More
Sundance look-back: 'Before Midnight' brings sequels to Sundance

Sundance look-back: 'Before Midnight' brings sequels to Sundance

Read More
'Before Midnight': Richard Linklater on the little trilogy that could

'Before Midnight': Richard Linklater on the little trilogy that could

Read More
Pop Culture Pet Peeve: Why must meet-cutes always be so cute?

Pop Culture Pet Peeve: Why must meet-cutes always be so cute?

Read More
From 'Fruitvale Station' to 'Before Midnight': Do independent films still work in the summer?

From 'Fruitvale Station' to 'Before Midnight': Do independent films still work in the summer?

Read More

More Before Midnight

Movies: June 28, 2013

Movies: June 28, 2013

Reviews of new releases, including ''Fast & Furious 6,'' ''Man of Steel,'' and more
Read More
'Before Midnight' Reddit AMA: Seven insights from Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke, Richard Linklater

'Before Midnight' Reddit AMA: Seven insights from Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke, Richard Linklater

Read More
Ethan Hawke in 'The Purge' and 'Before Midnight'

Ethan Hawke in 'The Purge' and 'Before Midnight'

Read More
'Before Midnight' stars Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke

'Before Midnight' stars Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke

Read More
Ethan Hawke gushes about Nicolas Cage, Leo DiCaprio during Reddit AMA

Ethan Hawke gushes about Nicolas Cage, Leo DiCaprio during Reddit AMA

Read More
'Game of Thrones,' 'Internship,' 'Graceland,' more: PopWatch Planner

'Game of Thrones,' 'Internship,' 'Graceland,' more: PopWatch Planner

Read More

Before 'Before Sunrise' and the complicated appeal of origin stories

All Before Midnight

'Before Midnight' poster

'Before Midnight' poster

Article // April 22, 2013
Read More
Tribeca Film Festival 2013 preview

Tribeca Film Festival 2013 preview

Article // April 17, 2013
Read More
Before Midnight

Before Midnight

Article // April 12, 2013
Read More
'Before Midnight,' 'Blue Jasmine,' 'I'm So Excited' get release dates

'Before Midnight,' 'Blue Jasmine,' 'I'm So Excited' get release dates

Article // February 07, 2013
Read More
Sundance: Before Midnight acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Sundance: Before Midnight acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Article // January 25, 2013
Read More
Sundance to debut 'Lovelace' and Ashton Kutcher's Steve Jobs biopic

Sundance to debut 'Lovelace' and Ashton Kutcher's Steve Jobs biopic

Article // December 03, 2012
Read More
Richard Linklater jokes about Delpy, Hawke, porn for 'Before Midnight'

Richard Linklater jokes about Delpy, Hawke, porn for 'Before Midnight'

Article // November 03, 2012
Read More
Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Richard Linklater make 'Before Midnight'

Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Richard Linklater make 'Before Midnight'

Article // September 05, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com