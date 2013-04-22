Top Navigation
Most Recent
Ethan Hawke teases possible 'Before Midnight' sequel
Ethan Hawke teases a
Before Midnight
sequel: We'll 'see where we wind up'
Read More
Next
Richard Linklater: No one’s ruling out a 'Before' quadrilogy
Richard Linklater: No one’s ruling out a
Before
quadrilogy
Read More
Next
Sundance look-back: 'Before Midnight' brings sequels to Sundance
Sundance look-back: 'Before Midnight' brings sequels to Sundance
Read More
Next
'Before Midnight': Richard Linklater on the little trilogy that could
'Before Midnight': Richard Linklater on the little trilogy that could
Read More
Next
Pop Culture Pet Peeve: Why must meet-cutes always be so cute?
Pop Culture Pet Peeve: Why must meet-cutes always be so cute?
Read More
Next
From 'Fruitvale Station' to 'Before Midnight': Do independent films still work in the summer?
From 'Fruitvale Station' to 'Before Midnight': Do independent films still work in the summer?
Read More
Next
More Before Midnight
Movies: June 28, 2013
Movies: June 28, 2013
Reviews of new releases, including ''Fast & Furious 6,'' ''Man of Steel,'' and more
Read More
Next
'Before Midnight' Reddit AMA: Seven insights from Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke, Richard Linklater
'Before Midnight' Reddit AMA: Seven insights from Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke, Richard Linklater
Read More
Next
Ethan Hawke in 'The Purge' and 'Before Midnight'
Ethan Hawke in 'The Purge' and 'Before Midnight'
Read More
Next
'Before Midnight' stars Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke
'Before Midnight' stars Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke
Read More
Next
Ethan Hawke gushes about Nicolas Cage, Leo DiCaprio during Reddit AMA
Ethan Hawke gushes about Nicolas Cage, Leo DiCaprio during Reddit AMA
Read More
Next
'Game of Thrones,' 'Internship,' 'Graceland,' more: PopWatch Planner
'Game of Thrones,' 'Internship,' 'Graceland,' more: PopWatch Planner
Read More
Next
Before 'Before Sunrise' and the complicated appeal of origin stories
Previous
Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy shoot movie theater PSA
Before Midnight Movie Review
Box office report: Fast & Furious 6, The Hangover Part III
Listen to the full Before Midnight soundtrack -- EXCLUSIVE
Endless Love
Next
All Before Midnight
'Before Midnight' poster
'Before Midnight' poster
Article
//
April 22, 2013
Read More
Next
Tribeca Film Festival 2013 preview
Tribeca Film Festival 2013 preview
Article
//
April 17, 2013
Read More
Next
Before Midnight
Before Midnight
Article
//
April 12, 2013
Read More
Next
'Before Midnight,' 'Blue Jasmine,' 'I'm So Excited' get release dates
'Before Midnight,' 'Blue Jasmine,' 'I'm So Excited' get release dates
Article
//
February 07, 2013
Read More
Next
Sundance: Before Midnight acquired by Sony Pictures Classics
Sundance: Before Midnight acquired by Sony Pictures Classics
Article
//
January 25, 2013
Read More
Next
Sundance to debut 'Lovelace' and Ashton Kutcher's Steve Jobs biopic
Sundance to debut 'Lovelace' and Ashton Kutcher's Steve Jobs biopic
Article
//
December 03, 2012
Read More
Next
Richard Linklater jokes about Delpy, Hawke, porn for 'Before Midnight'
Richard Linklater jokes about Delpy, Hawke, porn for 'Before Midnight'
Article
//
November 03, 2012
Read More
Next
Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Richard Linklater make 'Before Midnight'
Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Richard Linklater make 'Before Midnight'
Article
//
September 05, 2012
Read More
Next
