Jerry Seinfeld wants to display Seinfeld set in museum
Plus: The comedian says a 'Bee Movie' sequel would make the original 'less iconic'Read More
'Bee Movie' on DVD: Will kids buzz?
Jerry Seinfeld's animated feature is well suited to home video, where young viewers can speed past slow partsRead More
''Bee Movie'' overexposure
Our thoughts on Jerry Seinfeld's aggressive promotion of his new filmRead More
Too much ''Bee Movie''?
Jerry Seinfeld discusses the aggressive promotion of his new movieRead More
Seven days in entertainment
Last week's biggest events including the premiere of ''Bee Movie,'' ''The Office'' convention, and moreRead More