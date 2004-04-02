Beauty Shop

Most Recent

Beauty Shop

Beauty Shop

Read More
''Beauty Shop'' revels in black hairstyles

''Beauty Shop'' revels in black hairstyles

New Queen Latifah flick explores micros, cornrows, and afros
Read More
''Sahara'' dusts the box office competition

''Sahara'' dusts the box office competition

The movie, which is based on a book, manages to beat out ''Fever Pitch,'' despite baseball season being in full swing
Read More
''Sin City'' tops the box office its opening weekend

''Sin City'' tops the box office its opening weekend

''Beauty Shop'' and ''Guess Who'' come in second and third, respectively
Read More
''Sin'' will win at the box office this weekend

''Sin'' will win at the box office this weekend

Frank Miller's comic book adaptation will trump the ''Beauty'' that is Queen Latifah
Read More
Beauty Shop

Beauty Shop

Read More

More Beauty Shop

Beauty Shop

Beauty Shop

Read More
Kevin Bacon is the Hair Apparent of the Week

Kevin Bacon is the Hair Apparent of the Week

Kevin Bacon
Read More

All Beauty Shop

Who's making deals in the week of April 2, 2004

Who's making deals in the week of April 2, 2004

Article // April 02, 2004
Read More
Queen Latifah will star in ''Barbershop'' spinoff

Queen Latifah will star in ''Barbershop'' spinoff

Article // May 01, 2003
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com