Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Chevron Right
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Share
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Most Recent
The Onion called Quvenzhané Wallis the c-word
The Onion called Quvenzhané Wallis the c-word
Read More
Next
iTunes gets into the indie spirit
iTunes gets into the indie spirit
iTunes helps those who don't live in art house friendly towns
Read More
Next
Facebooks Pre-Oscar Data: Les Miserables
Facebooks Pre-Oscar Data: Les Miserables
Read More
Next
Michelle Obama hosts 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' Q&A
Michelle Obama hosts 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' Q&A
Read More
Next
Inside the Best Picture nominees: A deep dive into 'Beasts of the Southern Wild'
Inside the Best Picture nominees: A deep dive into 'Beasts of the Southern Wild'
Read More
Next
Sundance 2012 films a year later -- Beasts of the Southern WIld
Sundance 2012 films a year later -- Beasts of the Southern WIld
Read More
Next
More Beasts of the Southern Wild
Fox Searchlight re-releasing 'Beasts of the Southern Wild'
Fox Searchlight re-releasing 'Beasts of the Southern Wild'
Read More
Next
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' director on Oscar nod
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' director on Oscar nod
Read More
Next
2012 breakouts: Quvenzhané Wallis
2012 breakouts: Quvenzhané Wallis
Read More
Next
'Beasts' little girl gets two nominations at Critics' Choice awards
'Beasts' little girl gets two nominations at Critics' Choice awards
Read More
Next
Beasts of the Southern Wild DVD review
Beasts of the Southern Wild DVD review
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' wins critics' prizes; 'The Master' gets boost
'Zero Dark Thirty' wins critics' prizes; 'The Master' gets boost
Read More
Next
Oscars, casting and diversity in Hollywood
Close
Close
Previous
Best of 2012: Breakout movie kids
Adorable secret behind monsters of 'Beasts of the Southern Wild'
Beasts of the Southern Wild
An Oscar Race For The Ages?All Ages
'Beasts of the Southern Wild': Casting Quvenzhané Wallis
Next
All Beasts of the Southern Wild
Spirit Awards reaction: Jack Black, Matthew McConaughey, Benh Zeitlin, David O. Russell, more weigh in
Spirit Awards reaction: Jack Black, Matthew McConaughey, Benh Zeitlin, David O. Russell, more weigh in
Article
//
November 27, 2012
Read More
Next
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' ensnared in award season trouble
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' ensnared in award season trouble
Article
//
October 01, 2012
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'The Amazing Spider-Man' scores $140 million in six-day debut
Box office report: 'The Amazing Spider-Man' scores $140 million in six-day debut
Article
//
July 08, 2012
Read More
Next
'Drought,' 'All is Well' win top awards at L.A. Film Festival
'Drought,' 'All is Well' win top awards at L.A. Film Festival
Article
//
June 24, 2012
Read More
Next
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' clip
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' clip
Article
//
June 21, 2012
Read More
Next
Cannes 2012: Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart
Cannes 2012: Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart
Article
//
May 15, 2012
Read More
Next
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' trailer
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' trailer
Article
//
May 02, 2012
Read More
Next
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Article
//
May 01, 2012
Read More
Next
Sundance hit 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' gets summertime release date
Sundance hit 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' gets summertime release date
Article
//
February 22, 2012
Read More
Next
Sundance 2012: 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' introduces funny, fearsome cutie-pie
Sundance 2012: 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' introduces funny, fearsome cutie-pie
Article
//
January 29, 2012
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.