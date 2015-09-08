Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Beasts of No Nation
Chevron Right
Beasts of No Nation
Share
Beasts of No Nation
2015 movie
Most Recent
Where to watch the Independent Spirit Awards online
Spirit Awards 2016 live stream online available at IFC website
Read More
Next
Nominated for Nothing: 'Beasts of No Nation'
Nominated for Nothing: Beasts of No Nation
Read More
Next
Idris Elba celebrates his two SAG Award wins
SAG Awards 2016: Idris Elba celebrates his two wins
Read More
Next
Idris Elba 'nearly died' filming 'Beasts of No Nation'
Idris Elba 'nearly died' filming 'Beasts of No Nation'
Read More
Next
'Beasts of No Nation' has been streamed more than 3M times
Netflix Beasts of No Nation streaming stats
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'Goosebumps' wins with $23.5 million
Box office: Goosebumps, Crimson Peak, Bridge of Spies
Read More
Next
More Beasts of No Nation
'Beasts of No Nation' director talks Idris Elba and the power of Netflix
Beasts of No Nation: Cary Fukunaga talks Idris Elba and the power of Netflix
Read More
Next
Idris Elba on humanizing tragedy in 'Beasts of No Nation'
Beasts of No Nation: Idris Elba and Cary Fukunaga on humanizing tragedy
Read More
Next
'Beasts of No Nation': Meet the young star of Netflix's first original film
Beasts of No Nation: Meet the young star of Netflix's first original film
Read More
Next
See the final trailer for Netflix's 'Beasts of No Nation'
Beasts of No Nation final trailer captures highs and lows of Netflix's first original film
Read More
Next
'Beasts of No Nation': EW review
'Beasts of No Nation': EW review
Read More
Next
'From Afar' wins top prize at the Venice Film Festival
2015 Venice Film Festival winners: From Afar wins Golden Lion for Best Film
Read More
Next
All Beasts of No Nation
What to know about this year's Telluride Film Festival
Telluride 2015: Black Mass, Steve Jobs, and more debut
Article
//
September 08, 2015
Read More
Next
Idris Elba prepares child soldiers for war in 'Beasts of No Nation' trailer
Beasts of No Nation trailer: Idris Elba stars in Netflix film release
Article
//
September 04, 2015
Read More
Next
See exclusive new 'Beasts of No Nation' images of Idris Elba and his young costar
Beasts of No Nation: See Idris Elba in exclusive images
Article
//
August 18, 2015
Read More
Next
See the heart-stopping first trailer Netflix's 'Beasts of No Nation'
Beasts of No Nation trailer: Netflix movie with Idris Elba debuts first look
Article
//
July 30, 2015
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.