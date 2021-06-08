Batwoman (TV series)

Batwoman canceled after 3 seasons at the CW
"I am bummed, but full of gratitude," showrunner Caroline Dries said.
Batwoman boss breaks down the fate of Ryan's family and teases potential season 4
Caroline Dries chats with EW about Alice's fate, that scary ending, and more.
Batwoman star Camrus Johnson talks directing THAT pivotal Wildmoore scene
Johnson also gives EW some behind-the-scenes intel on his favorite day directing on set.
Batwoman star Camrus Johnson previews his Joker-heavy directorial debut: Marquis 'is wildin' out'
Batwoman sneak peek reveals Diggle's surprising connection to Jada
David Ramsey returns to Batwoman in tonight's episode.
Batwoman first look reveals Mary's full Poison Ivy transformation
In an interview with EW, Nicole Kang teases Mary's "twisted" new dynamic with Alice and a forthcoming "tug-of-war" with original Poison Ivy, played by Bridget Regan.
A recap of Ruby Rose's Batwoman allegations and the responses
The former CW star posted a series of allegations about their time on the show.
Killer Croc claws his way onto Batwoman in first look photos
Showrunner Caroline Dries explains why she was initially hesitant about introducing Killer Croc in Batwoman season 3.
Batwoman boss, star preview the birth of Ryan's rogues gallery in season 3
Batwoman casts Agent Carter vet Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy
Gotham vet Victoria Cartagena cast as Renee Montoya (again!) in Batwoman season 3
Batwoman casts Robin Givens in major season 3 role
Batwoman boss says Mary and Luke are 'destined to be together'

While showrunner Caroline Dries doesn't want to rush HamilFox, she hopes to explore their relationship more in season 3.

Luke Fox (finally!) becomes Batwing in Batwoman official first-look photos
TV // June 08, 2021
Batwoman star Camrus Johnson teases the aftermath of Luke's 'dark, unexpected' choice
TV // June 07, 2021
New Batwoman photo reveals Stephanie Brown's debut in girls' night episode
TV // May 07, 2021
Batwoman star Wallis Day breaks down Kate Kane's return and identity crisis
TV // May 02, 2021
Batwoman star Meagan Tandy on Sophie's shocking discovery
TV // April 18, 2021
Is Batwoman moving Luke Fox closer to becoming Batwing?
TV // April 18, 2021
Batwoman showrunner warns Jacob's new [SPOILER] 'gets way bad'
TV // April 11, 2021
Batwoman EP and star discuss [SPOILER]'s 'very devious' plans for Kate Kane
TV // March 28, 2021
Batwoman boss breaks down that Kate Kane shocker and recasting
TV // March 21, 2021
Batwoman boss, stars tease Ryan's 'freaking epic' trip to Coryana
TV // March 19, 2021
Batwoman unmasked! Boss, stars unpack the consequences of Ryan's shocking decision
TV // March 14, 2021
Batwoman stars, boss break the latest Kane family 'fracture'
TV // February 28, 2021
Batwoman star Rachel Skarsten reacts to Alice's shocking new 'love story'
TV // February 22, 2021
Batwoman star and boss discuss how the Black Lives Matter protests inspired season 2
TV // February 21, 2021
Batwoman's Javicia Leslie on that reunion: '[SPOILER] is Ryan's Kryptonite'
TV // February 14, 2021
Batwoman stars, EP on Ryan's 'epic' new suit, Safiyah's big reveal
TV // January 31, 2021
Batwoman actor Shivaani Ghai previews Safiyah and Alice's 'game of chess' on Coryana
TV // January 29, 2021
Batwoman's Javicia Leslie reveals Ryan will struggle with the no killing code
TV // January 24, 2021
Batwoman boss and stars break down the season 2 premiere's biggest moments
TV // January 17, 2021
Batwoman star Camrus Johnson explains why season 2's Bat team is 'legendary'
TV // January 15, 2021
Batwoman boss teases Javicia Leslie's powerful season 2 debut: 'I got chills'
TV // January 13, 2021
Batwoman boss confirms Black Mask is season 2's other big bad
TV // January 12, 2021
Meet Batwoman season 2 big bad Safiyah in new first look
TV // January 11, 2021
New Batwoman season 2 trailer reveals the Batmobile, grieving Bat-team
TV // December 10, 2020
Javicia Leslie embraces her power in new Batwoman season 2 teaser
TV // November 19, 2020
