Batman Forever

Tim Burton still can't get over the nipple suit in Batman Forever: 'Go f— yourself'
Batman rewatch: Batman Forever brings sexy back to Gotham, but its tacky charms only go so far
Val Kilmer's lips star in Joel Schumacher's alluring yet overstuffed franchise debut, which is only the right kind of stupid about a quarter of the time.
Jim Carrey recounts Batman Forever clashes with Tommy Lee Jones
'I cannot sanction your buffoonery,' Jones reportedly told his co-star during filming
Does ''Mission: Impossible'' stack up to other big money-earners?
We compare film grosses between ''M:I,'' ''Twister,'' ''Jurassic Park,'' and ''Batman Forever''
Revving Up for 'Batman and Robin'
Batman Forever;The Incredible Shrinking Woman;D.C. Cab;St. Elmo's Fire;Flatliners
VISION HASN'T GOTTEN IN THE WAY OF JOURNEYMAN JOEL SCHUMACHER'S SUCCESS AS DIRECTOR OF POP MISCELLANY FROM 'THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING WOMAN' TO 'BATMAN FOREVER.'
