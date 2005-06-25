Skip to content
Batman Begins
Batman Begins
Batman Begins
Most Recent
BLADE RUNNER
Rutger Hauer, legendary star of
Blade Runner
, dies at 75
Read More
THE DARK KNIGHT, Christian Bale, as Batman, 2008. u00A9Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection
Christopher Nolan's
Dark Knight
trilogy hits the road with 70mm IMAX theater tour
Read More
batman2
Honest Trailers skewers
Batman Begins
for Dark Knight's many crimes
'After Joel Schumacher made Batman silly, but before Zack Snyder made him a joke.'
Read More
Image
Batman Begins' reviews and reception, 10 years later
Read More
Behind every superhero, there's a woman without much to do
Read More
Image
Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises in Film Comment
Read More
More Batman Begins
Image
Batman Begins
'The Dark Knight Rises'
We're in the Batcave as Christian Bale battles new villains — and prepares to hang up his cape for good. Inside the hotly anticipated final chapter of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster trilogy
Inside Hollywood's best stunts
Batman Begins
Batman Begins
EW reviews four new ''Batman'' releases
Cillian Murphy
Summer's movie-star MVPs: Cillian Murphy
Image
''Charlie'' tops the weekend box office
Burton and Depp's new movie version beats out ''Wedding Crashers'' and ''War of the Worlds''
Image
''Charlie'' should have a sweet weekend at the box office
Image
''Fantastic Four'' clobbers the competition
Image
''Fantastic Four'' will take on Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise, War of the Worlds
''War'' is Tom Cruise's best opening ever
Tom Cruise, War of the Worlds
Despite opinions on Tom, moviegoers will go to ''War''
All Batman Begins
Christian Bale, Batman Begins
''Batman Begins'' ends another weekend at No. 1
Article
//
June 25, 2005
Katie Holmes, Christian Bale, ...
''Batman Begins'' will spread its wings in week two
Article
//
June 24, 2005
Christian Bale, Batman Begins
''Batman'' begins its run at No. 1
Article
//
June 19, 2005
Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, ...
Dark ''Batman'' has a bright future in sales
Article
//
June 17, 2005
Get both sides of ''Batman'''s The Joker
Article
//
June 17, 2005
Gary Oldman, Christian Bale, ...
Batman Begins
Article
//
June 15, 2005
Has movie sanitizing gone too far
Article
//
June 06, 2005
Can Christopher Nolan make Batman fly?
Article
//
April 25, 2005
Image
Batman Begins
Article
//
April 21, 2005
Christian Bale, Batman Begins
Superman meets ''Batman'' on ''Smallville''
Article
//
April 20, 2005
Christian Bale, Batman Begins
We're dying to see ''Batman Begins''
Article
//
April 20, 2005
DC adapts Marvel's approach to moviemaking
Article
//
August 13, 2004
First look at ''Batman Begins''
Article
//
May 07, 2004
Meet the all-star cast of 2005's ''Batman Begins''
Article
//
March 13, 2004
Who's making deals in the week of Feb. 27, 2004
Article
//
February 27, 2004
Ken Watanabe, The Last Samurai
Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe to be ''Batman'''s villain
Article
//
February 24, 2004
Michael Caine is the Butler of the Week
Article
//
December 12, 2003
Katie Holmes may join ''Batman'' cast
Article
//
December 10, 2003
Mouth To Mouth
Article
//
October 03, 2003
Christian Bale
Christian Bale is the new Batman
Article
//
October 01, 2003
Christian Bale, Joshua Jackson, ...
Batman: Which young hunk should play him?
Article
//
September 09, 2003
Wolfgang Petersen to direct ''Batman vs. Superman''
Article
//
July 09, 2002
On the Bat Burner
Article
//
January 12, 2001
