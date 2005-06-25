Batman Begins

Rutger Hauer, legendary star of Blade Runner, dies at 75
Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy hits the road with 70mm IMAX theater tour
Honest Trailers skewers Batman Begins for Dark Knight's many crimes
'After Joel Schumacher made Batman silly, but before Zack Snyder made him a joke.'
Batman Begins' reviews and reception, 10 years later
Behind every superhero, there's a woman without much to do
Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises in Film Comment
Batman Begins
'The Dark Knight Rises'
We're in the Batcave as Christian Bale battles new villains — and prepares to hang up his cape for good. Inside the hotly anticipated final chapter of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster trilogy
Inside Hollywood's best stunts
Batman Begins
EW reviews four new ''Batman'' releases
Summer's movie-star MVPs: Cillian Murphy
''Charlie'' tops the weekend box office

Burton and Depp's new movie version beats out ''Wedding Crashers'' and ''War of the Worlds''

''Batman Begins'' ends another weekend at No. 1
Article // June 25, 2005
''Batman Begins'' will spread its wings in week two
Article // June 24, 2005
''Batman'' begins its run at No. 1
Article // June 19, 2005
Dark ''Batman'' has a bright future in sales
Article // June 17, 2005
Get both sides of ''Batman'''s The Joker
Article // June 17, 2005
Batman Begins
Article // June 15, 2005
Has movie sanitizing gone too far
Article // June 06, 2005
Can Christopher Nolan make Batman fly?
Article // April 25, 2005
Batman Begins
Article // April 21, 2005
Superman meets ''Batman'' on ''Smallville''
Article // April 20, 2005
We're dying to see ''Batman Begins''
Article // April 20, 2005
DC adapts Marvel's approach to moviemaking
Article // August 13, 2004
First look at ''Batman Begins''
Article // May 07, 2004
Meet the all-star cast of 2005's ''Batman Begins''
Article // March 13, 2004
Who's making deals in the week of Feb. 27, 2004
Article // February 27, 2004
Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe to be ''Batman'''s villain
Article // February 24, 2004
Michael Caine is the Butler of the Week
Article // December 12, 2003
Katie Holmes may join ''Batman'' cast
Article // December 10, 2003
Mouth To Mouth
Article // October 03, 2003
Christian Bale is the new Batman
Article // October 01, 2003
Batman: Which young hunk should play him?
Article // September 09, 2003
Wolfgang Petersen to direct ''Batman vs. Superman''
Article // July 09, 2002
On the Bat Burner
Article // January 12, 2001
