Home
Chevron Right
Barry
Chevron Right
Barry
Barry
'Game of Thrones' gets two DGA nominations — and neither are for the finale
Game of Thrones
gets two DGA nominations — and neither are for the finale
'The Awardist' podcast: 'Barry' nominee Anthony Carrigan on NoHo Hank
The Awardist
podcast:
Barry
star Anthony Carrigan on NoHo Hank, cryptic texts from Bill Hader
'Barry' star Bill Hader might be more excited for 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy nominations than his own
Barry
star Bill Hader might be more excited for
Schitt's Creek
Emmy nominations than his own
Costar Competition: 2019 Emmy nominees up against their castmates
Costar Competition: 2019 Emmy nominees up against their castmates
'Barry' season 2 was flawed and occasionally outstanding: EW review
Barry
season 2 was flawed and occasionally outstanding: EW review
'Barry' star Bill Hader breaks down HBO's other big Sunday finale
Barry
star Bill Hader breaks down HBO's other big Sunday finale
Bill Hader explains that insane 'Barry' episode
Bill Hader explains that insane
Barry
episode
Bill Hader's 'Barry' renewed for season 3 at HBO
Bill Hader's
Barry
renewed for season 3 at HBO
'Barry' breakout Anthony Carrigan on what to expect from Noho Hank in season 2
Barry
breakout Anthony Carrigan on what to expect from Noho Hank in season 2
'Barry' season 2 works through some growing pains: EW review
Barry
season 2 works through some growing pains: EW review
What to Watch this weekend: 'Hanna,' 'Cold Justice,' and 'Mrs. Wilson'
What to Watch this weekend:
Hanna, Cold Justice,
and
Mrs. Wilson
How 'The Good Place' star Kirby Howell-Baptiste is taking over TV
How
The Good Place
star Kirby Howell-Baptiste is taking over TV
Barry and NoHo Hank form 'Team Badass' in
Barry
season 2 trailer
Watch Bill Hader in first footage from
Barry
season 2
Henry Winkler wins his first Emmy
Bill Hader thought he needed to have a real breakdown to film memorable 'Barry' scene
Barry
scene
Barry
co-creator breaks down the deadly season 1 finale
Bill Hader talks
Barry
and struggling not to break opposite Henry Winkler
HBO renews 'Silicon Valley' and 'Barry'
HBO renews
Silicon Valley
,
Barry
TV
//
April 12, 2018
Bill Hader on bringing his HBO hitman comedy 'Barry' to life
TV // March 23, 2018
Bill Hader on bringing his HBO hitman comedy
Barry
to life — and his tips on 'bad' acting
TV
//
March 23, 2018
Bill Hader will break your heart in HBO's
Barry
: Review
Bill Hader will break your heart in HBO's
Barry
: EW review
TV
//
March 23, 2018
Bill Hader is a hitman-turned-actor in the new trailer for HBO's 'Barry'
TV // February 23, 2018
Bill Hader is a hitman-turned-actor in the new trailer for HBO's
Barry
TV
//
February 23, 2018
Bill Hader becomes a hitman in new trailer for HBO's 'Barry'
TV // December 05, 2017
Bill Hader becomes a hitman in new trailer for HBO's
Barry
TV
//
December 05, 2017
HBO orders Bill Hader comedy 'Barry' from 'Silicon Valley' producer
Article // June 02, 2016
HBO orders Bill Hader hitman comedy from Silicon Valley producer
Article
//
June 02, 2016
Barack Obama bio casts 'Boyhood,' 'Straight Outta Compton' stars
Article // March 14, 2016
'Boyhood,' 'Compton' stars join Barack Obama bio
Article
//
March 14, 2016
HBO orders Bill Hader hitman pilot
HBO orders Bill Hader hitman pilot
Article
//
January 11, 2016
