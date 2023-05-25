Barbie (2023 movie)

Most Recent

Dua Lipa's new Barbie single has us ready to 'Dance the Night' away
This is peak Barbiecore.
Margot Robbie has an existential crisis — and gets arrested — in new Barbie trailer
As for Ken, he's just Ken.
Ryan Gosling is on the Barbie movie soundtrack
Charli XCX, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Tame Impala, and Dominic Fike also show up on the album, executive-produced by Mark Ronson.
Margot Robbie tried to get Gal Gadot to bring her 'Barbie energy' to the Barbie movie
The Wonder Woman star wasn't available but said on social media that she's "in it for the next one sister!"
Margot Robbie on her Barbie character's smooth anatomy: 'She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy'
'Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it's fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.'
John Cena ended up as a merman in Barbie because Fast X was filming across the street
"It was a happy accident," the actor and professional wrestler says of his casting.
Advertisement

More Barbie (2023 movie)

Barbie star Ryan Gosling says he 'doubted' his Kenergy at first, but Margot Robbie 'conjured' it out of him
"Then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, and wearing bespoke neon."
5 early 2024 Oscars contenders to watch, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Margot Robbie's Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon, The Color Purple musical, and Bradley Cooper's Maestro transformation are all hot contenders to watch as the 2024 Oscars race takes shape.
Margot Robbie departs Barbie Land for the Real World in latest Barbie teaser trailer
Margot Robbie's Barbie movie gets 24 wild character posters, reveals Dua Lipa's Mermaid Barbie
The first Barbie teaser's got it all: dancing, Kubrick references, and a giant Margot Robbie
Greta Gerwig thought that Barbie could be a 'career-ender' before filming: 'It was terrifying'
Aqua singer says using 'Barbie Girl' in Margot Robbie movie would be 'cheese on cheese'

"We should say we turned it down," Søren Rasted jokes. "Ryan Gosling is not good enough!"

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com