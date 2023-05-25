Barbie (2023 movie)

Dua Lipa's new Barbie single has us ready to 'Dance the Night' away
This is peak Barbiecore.
Margot Robbie has an existential crisis — and gets arrested — in new Barbie trailer
As for Ken, he's just Ken.
Ryan Gosling is on the Barbie movie soundtrack
Charli XCX, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Tame Impala, and Dominic Fike also show up on the album, executive-produced by Mark Ronson.
Margot Robbie tried to get Gal Gadot to bring her 'Barbie energy' to the Barbie movie
The Wonder Woman star wasn't available but said on social media that she's "in it for the next one sister!"
Margot Robbie on her Barbie character's smooth anatomy: 'She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy'
'Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it's fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.'
John Cena ended up as a merman in Barbie because Fast X was filming across the street
"It was a happy accident," the actor and professional wrestler says of his casting.