Barbershop: The Next Cut

Most Recent

Box office report: 'The Jungle Book' threepeats with $42 million

Box office report: Jungle Book bests Keanu, Mother’s Day

Read More
Box office preview: 'Jungle Book' to conquer 'Huntsman: Winter’s War'

Box office preview: The Jungle Book to conquer Huntsman: Winter’s War

Read More
Box office report: 'The Jungle Book' rakes in $104 million debut

Jungle Book box office rakes in $104 million debut

Read More
Diverse ensemble films are bringing the funny to the spring box office

Inside the black comedy boom

A diverse new crop of ensemble films is bringing the funny to help bolster the spring box office.
Read More
Common explains why 'Barbershop 3' is more serious

Barbershop 3: Common explains why sequel is more serious

Read More
Box office preview: 'The Jungle Book' roars into theaters

Box office preview: The Jungle Book, Criminal, Barbershop: The Next Cut

Read More

More Barbershop: The Next Cut

'Barbershop: The Next Cut': EW review

'Barbershop: The Next Cut': EW review

Read More
'Barbershop: The Next Cut' trailer gets serious about life in Chicago

Barbershop: The Next Cut trailer gets serious about life in Chicago

Read More
From rap-battle beef to ‘Barbershop’: How Ice Cube and Common made nice

From rap-battle beef to Barbershop: How Ice Cube and Common made nice

Read More
'Barbershop: The Next Cut' trailer mixes franchise humor with a helping of gang violence

Barbershop: The Next Cut trailer mixes franchise humor with a helping of gang violence

Read More
See Nicki Minaj in exclusive first look at 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'

See Nicki Minaj in exclusive first look at 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'

Read More
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' and 'Barbershop 3' given 2016 release dates

Kevin Hart: What Now? and Barbershop 3 given 2016 release dates

Read More

All Barbershop: The Next Cut

Nicki Minaj joins 'Barbershop 3' cast

Nicki Minaj joins 'Barbershop 3' cast

Article // May 04, 2015
Read More
Common joins 'Barbershop 3' cast

Common joins 'Barbershop 3' cast

Article // April 28, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com