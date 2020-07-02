Bandits
The bank-robbing trio of Bruce Willis, Cate Blanchett, and Billy Bob Thornton come up empty in Bandits
''From Hell'' should land at No. 1
Johnny Depp and Heather Graham's London murder mystery should outdraw Drew Barrymore's bittersweet teenage Mom, says Dave Karger
Limp Bizkit's guitarist leaves the band
Plus, news about Bruce Willis, James Gandolfini, Ja Rule, Bob Hope, Madonna, Isaac Hayes, ''The Mole,'' Carmen Electra, and others
''Training Day'' edges ''Bandits'' for the top spot
Bad guys ruled the box office, with especially good word of mouth on Denzel's cop flick