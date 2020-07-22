Bad Times at the El Royale

Most Recent

How 'Bad Times at the El Royale' found its retro soundtrack

How Bad Times at the El Royale found its retro soundtrack

Read More
'Bad Times at the El Royale' is fun B-movie pulp, with A-list stars: EW review

Bad Times at the El Royale is fun B-movie pulp, with A-list stars: EW review

Read More
Cynthia Erivo goes from Broadway to the big screen with 'Bad Times at the El Royale'

Cynthia Erivo goes from Broadway to the big screen with Bad Times at the El Royale

The British Broadway star has conquered the stage, and now she's stepping out in her first lead film role.
Read More
Chris Hemsworth's abs aren't the only sell in new 'Bad Times at the El Royale' trailer

Chris Hemsworth's abs aren't the only sell in new Bad Times at the El Royale trailer

Read More
Chris Hemsworth is shirtless and sinister in first 'Bad Times at the El Royale' trailer

Chris Hemsworth is shirtless and sinister in first Bad Times at the El Royale trailer

Read More
Meet a shirtless Chris Hemsworth in 'Bad Times at the El Royale' photos

Meet a shirtless Chris Hemsworth and other rogues in exclusive Bad Times at the El Royale photos

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com