Bad Teacher

Most Recent

Ari Graynor karaoked 'Smooth Operator' with Jack McBrayer

Ari Graynor karaoked 'Smooth Operator' with Jack McBrayer

Read More
'Bad Teacher' review: Ari Graynor deserves better

'Bad Teacher' review: Ari Graynor deserves better

Read More
'Bad Teacher 2' in development with Columbia Pictures

'Bad Teacher 2' in development with Columbia Pictures

Read More
New product placement hits old sitcom reruns

New product placement hits old sitcom reruns

How new ads are sneaking their way into old episodes
Read More
'Bad Teacher': How to fix it

'Bad Teacher': How to fix it

Our advice for director Jake Kasdan
Read More
Bad Teacher Movie Review - Cameron Diaz

Bad Teacher Movie Review - Cameron Diaz

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com