Billy Bob Thornton was really (really!) drunk for that Bad Santa mall scene
In the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the actor recalls going super method for a scene in 2003's Bad Santa.
Bad Santa director claims Weinsteins blacklisted Mira Sorvino from movie
'Every time I mentioned her over the phone to the Weinsteins, I'd hear a CLICK,' Terry Zwigoff wrote on Twitter
''Bad Santa'' is one of the best anti-Christmas DVDs
Get your Grinch on with 10 spiteful lumps of cinematic coal starring Bill Murray, Kevin Spacey, Billy Bob Thornton, and more
Is ''Bad Santa'' worth the upgrade?
See what we thought of the new director's cut
Willie is one of the 10 worst movie mentors
Whether they're bad parents or just bad influences, keep 'em away from the kids!
When critics have a difference of opinion
EW's movie reviewers tell readers when they think the other got it wrong