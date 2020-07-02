Bad Santa

Most Recent

Billy Bob Thornton was really (really!) drunk for that Bad Santa mall scene
In the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the actor recalls going super method for a scene in 2003's Bad Santa.
Bad Santa director claims Weinsteins blacklisted Mira Sorvino from movie
'Every time I mentioned her over the phone to the Weinsteins, I'd hear a CLICK,' Terry Zwigoff wrote on Twitter
''Bad Santa'' is one of the best anti-Christmas DVDs
Get your Grinch on with 10 spiteful lumps of cinematic coal starring Bill Murray, Kevin Spacey, Billy Bob Thornton, and more
Is ''Bad Santa'' worth the upgrade?
See what we thought of the new director's cut
Willie is one of the 10 worst movie mentors
Whether they're bad parents or just bad influences, keep 'em away from the kids!
When critics have a difference of opinion
EW's movie reviewers tell readers when they think the other got it wrong
Advertisement

More Bad Santa

Billy Bob Thornton
Bad Santa
''Saturday Night Live'' alums battle at the box office
Bad Santa
Bad Santa
Liv Tyler tries on ''Jersey''; more casting
Robert Blake is arrested for his wife's murder

Plus, news about Marlon Brando, Courtney Love, Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett, Will Ferrell, Billy Bob Thornton, Shakira, Quentin Tarantino, and others

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com