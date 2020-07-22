Bad Lieutenant

Most Recent

'Bad Teacher' Cameron Diaz earns an A at CinemaCon -- for @$$#*!&

'Bad Teacher' Cameron Diaz earns an A at CinemaCon -- for @$$#*!&

Read More
Nicolas Cage: Does he wear his hair, or does it wear him?

Nicolas Cage: Does he wear his hair, or does it wear him?

Read More
Toronto: Nicolas Cage makes an inspired 'Bad Lieutenant,' plus bad boy Michael Cera

Toronto: Nicolas Cage makes an inspired 'Bad Lieutenant,' plus bad boy Michael Cera

Read More
Val Kilmer, Xzibit board 'Bad Lieutenant'

Val Kilmer, Xzibit board 'Bad Lieutenant'

The actors are set to appear in director Werner Herzog's remake of the 1992 cult flick
Read More
Nicolas Cage in ''Bad Lieutenant'' remake

Nicolas Cage in ''Bad Lieutenant'' remake

Read More
Bad Lieutenant

Bad Lieutenant

Read More

More Bad Lieutenant

Separating R from NC-17 rated films

Separating R from NC-17 rated films

We count the sex and violence scenes in ''Bad Lieutenant,'' ''The Lover,'' ''Basic Instinct,'' and ''Damage''
Read More
Bad Lieutenant

Bad Lieutenant

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com