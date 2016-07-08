Top Navigation
Most Recent
Backstreet Boys release acoustic version of 'I Want It That Way' for Millennium anniversary
Backstreet Boys release acoustic version of 'I Want It That Way' for Millennium anniversary
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys perform 'Everybody' as chickens with Jimmy Fallon
Backstreet Boys perform 'Everybody' as chickens with Jimmy Fallon
Read More
Next
Backstreet's back with new Backstreet Boys album and world tour
Backstreet's back with new Backstreet Boys album and world tour
Read More
Next
James Corden took over the Backstreet Boys for Las Vegas performance
James Corden took over the Backstreet Boys for Las Vegas performance
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Fallon give 'I Want It That Way' a Classroom Instruments remix
Backstreet Boys and Jimmy Fallon give 'I Want It That Way' a Classroom Instruments remix
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys say fans 'might get two albums this year'
Backstreet Boys say fans 'might get two albums this year'
Read More
Next
More Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys celebrate 'girl power' by dressing up as Spice Girls
Backstreet Boys celebrate 'girl power' by dressing up as Spice Girls
Read More
Next
The Backstreet Boys celebrate their 25th anniversary
The Backstreet Boys celebrate their 25th anniversary
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough on extending their Vegas residency, new music
Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough on extending their Vegas residency, when to expect new music
Read More
Next
Nick Carter accused of rape by Dream singer Melissa Schuman
Nick Carter accused of rape by Dream singer Melissa Schuman
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line rock their bodies right in epic performance
Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line rock their bodies right in epic performance
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys announce sixth annual cruise
Backstreet Boys announce sixth annual cruise
Read More
Next
See Lance Bass join Backstreet Boys onstage in Vegas
Previous
Backstreet Boys surprise fans with performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Backstreet Boys: Las Vegas residency to kick off in 2017
Backstreet Boys emoji keyboard: It's larger-than-life
Lou Pearlman's cause of death revealed: Boy band manager died from heart infection
Lou Pearlman dead: Former Backstreet Boys and NSYNC manager dies at 62
Next
All Backstreet Boys
Meghan Trainor duets with the Backstreet Boys on 'Greatest Hits'
Greatest Hits: Meghan Trainor duets with the Backstreet Boys
Article
//
July 08, 2016
Read More
Next
New Backstreet Boys' music coming in August
Backstreet Boys' new music coming in August
Article
//
June 27, 2016
Read More
Next
See *NSYNC's Lance and Joey sing a Backstreet Boys song
*NSYNC's Lance Bass, Joey Fatone sing a Backstreet Boys song: Video
Article
//
April 15, 2016
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys confirm Las Vegas residency trial run
Backstreet Boys confirm Las Vegas residency trial run
Article
//
April 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Nick Carter talks breaking out of the boy band mold for 'Dead 7'
Nick Carter talks Dead 7, his boy band-centric zombie Western for Syfy
Article
//
March 30, 2016
Read More
Next
'Undateable' books Backstreet Boyz, Weezer, and Charlie Puth
Undateable: Backstreet Boys, Weezer, and Charlie Puth to make appearances
Article
//
January 07, 2016
Read More
Next
Neil Patrick Harris joins the Backstreet Boys in 'Best Time Ever' finale
Best Time Ever: The Backstreet Boys appear on season finale
Article
//
November 04, 2015
Read More
Next
Nick Carter dances to Backstreet Boys’ 'Everybody' on 'DWTS'
Nick Carter: Backstreet Boy dances to Everybody on Dancing With the Stars
Article
//
October 06, 2015
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys documentary peek: NSYNC as rivals
Backstreet Boys documentary clip explains how rivalry with NSYNC began
Article
//
April 02, 2015
Read More
Next
*NSYNC, BSB set for 'SNL' 40 special
*NSYNC and Backstreet Boys set for 'SNL' 40th anniversary special
Article
//
February 14, 2015
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean on documentary deleted scenes, album plans
Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean talks 'emotional' documentary, album plans
Article
//
February 02, 2015
Read More
Next
A.J. McLean previews 'raw' Backstreet Boys documentary
A.J. McLean previews 'raw' Backstreet Boys documentary
Article
//
January 28, 2015
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys get candid in new trailer for upcoming documentary
Backstreet Boys get candid in new trailer for upcoming documentary
Article
//
December 17, 2014
Read More
Next
Nick Carter and Jordan Knight combine for 'Nick & Knight'
Nick Carter and Jordan Knight combine for 'Nick & Knight'
Article
//
April 30, 2014
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter marries fitness expert Lauren Kitt
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter marries fitness expert Lauren Kitt
Article
//
April 13, 2014
Read More
Next
Spice Girls & Backstreet Boys may do a reunion tour
Spice Girls & Backstreet Boys may do a reunion tour
Article
//
March 24, 2014
Read More
Next
VH1 orders Backstreet Boy Nick Carter docuseries, 'Walk of Shame' show
VH1 orders Backstreet Boy Nick Carter docuseries, 'Walk of Shame' show
Article
//
March 05, 2014
Read More
Next
Backstreet Boys 'Show 'Em (What You're Made Of)' music video
Backstreet Boys 'Show 'Em (What You're Made Of)' music video
Article
//
November 19, 2013
Read More
Next
It's Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson's birthday: Your mother reacts
It's Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson's birthday: Your mother reacts
Article
//
October 03, 2013
Read More
Next
On the 15th anniversary of the 'TRL' premiere, a look back at the first top 10
On the 15th anniversary of the 'TRL' premiere, a look back at the first top 10
Article
//
September 14, 2013
Read More
Next
Boy Band Battle -- Results: And the greatest boy band of all-time is ...
Boy Band Battle -- Results: And the greatest boy band of all-time is ...
Article
//
September 03, 2013
Read More
Next
Boy Band Battle -- Day 5: Which group has the best live performances?
Boy Band Battle -- Day 5: Which group has the best live performances?
Article
//
August 31, 2013
Read More
Next
Boy Band Battle -- Day 4: Which group has the best vocal moments?
Boy Band Battle -- Day 4: Which group has the best vocal moments?
Article
//
August 30, 2013
Read More
Next
Boy Band Battle -- Day 3: Which group were the best dancers?
Boy Band Battle -- Day 3: Which group were the best dancers?
Article
//
August 29, 2013
Read More
Next
Boy Band Battle -- Day 2: Which group had the best music videos?
Boy Band Battle -- Day 2: Which group had the best music videos?
Article
//
August 28, 2013
Read More
Next
Load More
