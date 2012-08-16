Top Navigation
Bachelor Pad
Chris Harrison reassembles former rose-contenders for a second chance at reality fame, love, and televised skankiness
Most Recent
MIke Fleiss talks return of 'Bachelor Pad' on InsideTV Podcast
MIke Fleiss talks return of 'Bachelor Pad' on InsideTV Podcast
Read More
Next
ABC plans 'Bachelor' bloopers special for May -- EXCLUSIVE
ABC plans 'Bachelor' bloopers special for May -- EXCLUSIVE
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad': An open letter to ABC
'Bachelor Pad': An open letter to ABC
Read More
Next
Mike Fleiss says no 'Bachelor Pad' this summer
Mike Fleiss says no 'Bachelor Pad' this summer
Read More
Next
'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison will help you reject dates
'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison will help you reject dates
Read More
Next
Ken Marino talks 'Burning Love' seasons 2 and 3 -- EXCLUSIVE
Ken Marino talks 'Burning Love' seasons 2 and 3 -- EXCLUSIVE
Read More
Next
Bachelor Pad season finale recap: Take the Money and Run
Bachelor Pad season finale recap: Take the Money and Run
The summer-long experiment in debauchery ends with a "disturbing" finale that proves money plus reality TV cameras leads to amorality run amok.
Read More
Next
Chris Harrison blogs the 'Bachelor Pad' season finale
Chris Harrison blogs the 'Bachelor Pad' season finale
Read More
Next
Monday Night TV: Which show do YOU watch live? -- POLL
Monday Night TV: Which show do YOU watch live? -- POLL
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad': Chris Harrison on 'disturbing' finale, exclusive video
'Bachelor Pad': Chris Harrison on 'disturbing' finale, exclusive video
Read More
Next
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 7
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 7
Read More
Next
Bachelor Pad recap: Rock Bottom
Bachelor Pad recap: Rock Bottom
Read More
Next
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 6
Previous
Bachelor Pad recap: Words Without Friends
'Bachelor Pad' bonus: Erica gets fresh with phallic objects -- VIDEO
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 5
Bachelor Pad recap: Say Goodbye to Your Little Friend
'Bachelor Pad' sneak peek: Kalon and Lindzi get gooey on their first date -- VIDEO
Next
All Bachelor Pad
Summer TV Awards: The polls are open!
Summer TV Awards: The polls are open!
Article
//
August 16, 2012
Read More
Next
Bachelor Pad recap: Fevered Switch
Bachelor Pad recap: Fevered Switch
Article
//
August 14, 2012
Read More
Next
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 4
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 4
Article
//
August 14, 2012
Read More
Next
Bachelor Pad recap: The House That BS Built
Bachelor Pad recap: The House That BS Built
Article
//
August 07, 2012
Read More
Next
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 3
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 3
Article
//
August 07, 2012
Read More
Next
Sound Bites: August 10, 2012
Sound Bites: August 10, 2012
Article
//
August 03, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad': Chris Harrison's blog
'Bachelor Pad': Chris Harrison's blog
Article
//
July 31, 2012
Read More
Next
Bachelor Pad recap: Rhythm is Gonna Get You
Bachelor Pad recap: Rhythm is Gonna Get You
Article
//
July 31, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad': Ed's pool antics -- DELETED SCENE
'Bachelor Pad': Ed's pool antics -- DELETED SCENE
Article
//
July 24, 2012
Read More
Next
Chris Harrison blogs 'The Bachelorette' finale AND the 'Bachelor Pad' premiere!
Chris Harrison blogs 'The Bachelorette' finale AND the 'Bachelor Pad' premiere!
Article
//
July 24, 2012
Read More
Next
Bachelor Pad season premiere recap: A House Divided
Bachelor Pad season premiere recap: A House Divided
Article
//
July 24, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad' season premiere: 'Ed! Pull it together! Pull it together!'
'Bachelor Pad' season premiere: 'Ed! Pull it together! Pull it together!'
Article
//
July 23, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad' makes Kalon cry: VIDEO
'Bachelor Pad' makes Kalon cry: VIDEO
Article
//
July 20, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad 3' final contestant revealed -- PHOTO
'Bachelor Pad 3' final contestant revealed -- PHOTO
Article
//
July 03, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad' cast revealed
'Bachelor Pad' cast revealed
Article
//
June 29, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad 3' scoop: Meet the new cast!
'Bachelor Pad 3' scoop: Meet the new cast!
Article
//
June 14, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Bachelor': Men suing the dating show speak out
'The Bachelor': Men suing the dating show speak out
Article
//
April 18, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bachelor' lawsuit: Discrimination lawyers weigh in
'Bachelor' lawsuit: Discrimination lawyers weigh in
Article
//
April 17, 2012
Read More
Next
Bachelor Pad season finale recap: Good News, Bad News
Bachelor Pad season finale recap: Good News, Bad News
Article
//
September 13, 2011
Read More
Next
Chris Harrison blogs the 'Bachelor Pad' season finale
Chris Harrison blogs the 'Bachelor Pad' season finale
Article
//
September 13, 2011
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad' season finale: 'Really? Here is where I find out?'
'Bachelor Pad' season finale: 'Really? Here is where I find out?'
Article
//
September 12, 2011
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad' to have supersized finale -- EXCLUSIVE
'Bachelor Pad' to have supersized finale -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
September 06, 2011
Read More
Next
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 5
Chris Harrison blogs 'Bachelor Pad' episode 5
Article
//
September 06, 2011
Read More
Next
Bachelor Pad recap: Pair Tactics
Bachelor Pad recap: Pair Tactics
Article
//
September 06, 2011
Read More
Next
'Bachelor Pad' episode 5: 'I brought some, like, very sexy lingerie'
'Bachelor Pad' episode 5: 'I brought some, like, very sexy lingerie'
Article
//
September 05, 2011
Read More
Next
