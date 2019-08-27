Bachelor in Paradise

Chris Harrison goes international with a cast of former bachelors and bachelorettes looking for love… and a chance to extend their reality fame.

Jesse Palmer will brave the crab-filled beach as host of Bachelor in Paradise
The former football player-turned-sports commentator is now officially the face of all things Bachelor.
Bachelor in Paradise season finale recap: 'My family's gonna kill me!'
Season 7 ends with a bromance, a surprising breakup, and more proposals than anyone with common sense would hope for.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'We're going to prom!'
This week on Bachelor in Paradise, it's time for a prom with more drama than Grease and Carrie combined.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: Rain of terror
This week on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' a dangerous storm forces a temporary evacuation, and Aaron's temper explodes yet again.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'Follow your heart and get the f--- out of Paradise'
The contestants turn their mob anger on a scheming couple who are definitely not in Paradise for the Right Reasons™ — and no, we don't mean Brendan and Pieper.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'They should've kept paradise outside of Paradise'
It's the math of love triangles…
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'The entire beach chose chaos'
This week on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' love is not in the air for Mari, Aaron, Ivan, and other unsuspecting singles.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: Crazy snake behavior
Thomas touches down in Paradise, much to every other guy's chagrin — and another new arrival gives the ladies those fiesta flutters.
Bachelor in Paradise season premiere recap: 'Amazing and exciting and just the tiniest bit scary'
Meet the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 cast
No Chris Harrison in Paradise, celebs including David Spade to fill in on Bachelor spin-off
Bachelor in Paradise season finale recap: Break-ups, babies, and a new Bachelor
Bachelor in Paradise reunion preview: Is it over between Katie and Chris B.?

In this sneak preview of Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise finale, Katie breaks down about her relationship with Chris B. since Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise recap: One wedding and a breakup
TV // August 27, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'I'm physically and emotionally drained right now'
Recaps // August 26, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise episode 6 preview: Did Katie just blow it with Chris?
TV // August 20, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise's Mike Johnson: 'I think I'd be a good Bachelor'
TV // August 19, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise recap: How did Nicole become queen of the beach?
Recaps // August 13, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise preview: Jordan and Demi are the Statler and Waldorf of Paradise
TV // August 13, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'She's a freaking player!'
Recaps // August 12, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'He's a loser!'
Recaps // August 06, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise season premiere recap: Welcome to Blake's worst nightmare
Recaps // August 05, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise season premiere preview: Demi and Derek get busy on night one
TV // August 02, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise's Jordan breaks up with Jenna: 'I cannot take a chance with my heart'
TV // September 12, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise season finale recap: 'Yes, b---h. Yes.'
Recaps // September 11, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise week 6: Who's hooking up and breaking up?
Recaps // September 10, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise week 5 recap: Who's hooking up and breaking up?
Recaps // September 04, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise week 4: Who's hooking up and breaking up?
Recaps // August 28, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise first look: Jordan's outfit blows everyone's mind
TV // August 17, 2018
Wills wants to be the first black Bachelor: 'There's no time like the present'
TV // August 08, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise premiere recap: Love is already in the air
Recaps // August 07, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise first look: Grocery Store Joe hopes he'll last 'at least a day'
TV // August 06, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise: First look at Wills, Joe the Grocer, and Tia in action
TV // July 16, 2018
Yes, Bachelor in Paradise is returning in August
TV // June 20, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise may get some international Bachelor flavor this season
TV // March 08, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise recap: Twinsanity
Recaps // September 05, 2017
The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios developing scripted show about dating
TV // September 05, 2017
Bachelor in Paradise recap: Achy Blake E. Heart
Recaps // September 04, 2017
