Jesse Palmer will brave the crab-filled beach as host of Bachelor in Paradise
The former football player-turned-sports commentator is now officially the face of all things Bachelor.
Bachelor in Paradise season finale recap: 'My family's gonna kill me!'
Season 7 ends with a bromance, a surprising breakup, and more proposals than anyone with common sense would hope for.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'We're going to prom!'
This week on Bachelor in Paradise, it's time for a prom with more drama than Grease and Carrie combined.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: Rain of terror
This week on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' a dangerous storm forces a temporary evacuation, and Aaron's temper explodes yet again.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'Follow your heart and get the f--- out of Paradise'
The contestants turn their mob anger on a scheming couple who are definitely not in Paradise for the Right Reasons™ — and no, we don't mean Brendan and Pieper.
Bachelor in Paradise recap: 'They should've kept paradise outside of Paradise'
It's the math of love triangles…