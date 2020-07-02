Average Joe

Do you believe in love after ''Average Joe''?
After being dumped by Adam Mesh on national television, fan favorite Jen L. finally finds a boyfriend
Why we love ''Average Joe'''s Adam Mesh
We break down why the reality-TV star is such a Casanova
Gasp! Fabio's response to the ''Average Joe'' finale
Though the wounded couple claims to be together again, the Italian stallion predicts a future dating problem for Gil
What do you think of ''Average Joe''? Talk about it here
Do you agree with Larissa's cuts? And what about her dates?
Adam Ain't
Joe's Schmo Is Over Reality TV
Reality finales dominate weekly ratings race
''Survivor,'' ''Trista and Ryan's Wedding,'' and ''Average Joe'' score for the big three networks
''Average Joe'' finale is a ratings hit for NBC
Melana opts for style over substance, beating ''Monday Night Football'' and ''CSI: Miami''
Kathy Griffin dishes on ''Joe'' and the Commies
The self-proclaimed D-lister riffs on her Comedy Central award for plastic surgery and why she relates to the Average Joes
Geek Alert
The Next Joe Millionaire: An International Affair
Average Joe
A dating show with no hunks? Meet NBC's Average Joes
