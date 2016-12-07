Avatar

Most Recent

How 'Avatar' pulled off the award-winning shot that captured the 'spirit of the film'

How Avatar pulled off the award-winning shot that captured the 'spirit of the film'

Read More
James Cameron salutes 'Avengers: Endgame' for dethroning 'Avatar' at box office

James Cameron salutes Avengers: Endgame for dethroning Avatar at box office

Read More
'Avengers: Endgame' dethrones 'Avatar' as highest-grossing film in history

Avengers: Endgame dethrones Avatar as highest-grossing film in history

Read More
The 'Avatar' lives again! Live-action 'Last Airbender' series coming to Netflix

The Avatar lives again! Live-action Last Airbender series coming to Netflix

Read More
James Cameron compares 'Avatar' sequels to 'The Godfather'

James Cameron compares Avatar sequels to The Godfather

Director says the four films will be a 'generational family saga'
Read More
Best of 2017: 'SNL' writer Julio Torres breaks down his 'Avatar' sketch

Best of 2017 (Behind the Scenes): SNL writer Julio Torres breaks down his Avatar sketch, 'Papyrus'

'Was it laziness? Was it cruelty?'
Read More

More Avatar

Kate Winslet reveals why her 'Eternal Sunshine' role is the one she'd like to play again

Kate Winslet reveals why her Eternal Sunshine role is the one she'd like to play again

The Oscar winner explains her initial reservations about Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' and teases the 'Avatar' sequels in a New York Film Festival talk.
Read More
'Avatar' bringing back Giovanni Ribisi for all 4 sequels

Avatar bringing back Giovanni Ribisi for all 4 sequels

Read More
Josh Brolin says James Cameron called him names for turning down 'Avatar' sequels

Josh Brolin says James Cameron called him names for turning down Avatar sequels

Read More
Stephen Lang will be the main villain for all four 'Avatar' sequels

Stephen Lang will be the main villain for all four Avatar sequels

Read More
Sigourney Weaver: There's a 'very good reason' for four 'Avatar' sequels

Sigourney Weaver: There's a 'very good reason' for four Avatar sequels

Read More
'Game of Thrones' alum joins James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequels

Game of Thrones alum joins James Cameron's four Avatar sequels

Read More

Disney World's new Avatar land made Zoe Saldana cry

All Avatar

'Avatar: Discover Pandora' exhibit takes fans inside Na'vi world — first look

Avatar: Discover Pandora exhibit takes fans inside the Na'vi world

Article // December 07, 2016
Read More
Disney World's 'Avatar' attraction releases first footage

Disney World's Avatar attraction releases first footage

Article // November 21, 2016
Read More
James Cameron pushing for 3D enhancements on 'Avatar' sequels

James Cameron Avatar sequels: director pushing for greater 3D enhancements

Article // October 31, 2016
Read More
'Avatar: Discover Pandora' touring exhibition to launch in December

Avatar: Discover Pandora touring exhibition to launch in December

Article // September 19, 2016
Read More
'Avatar' sequel details teased by James Cameron

Avatar sequel: James Cameron teases details

Article // September 08, 2016
Read More
'Avatar' mobile game arriving ahead of film's sequels

Avatar mobile game arriving ahead of film's sequels

Article // June 28, 2016
Read More
James Cameron announces four 'Avatar' sequels

Avatar: James Cameron announces four sequels

Article // April 14, 2016
Read More
'The Force Awakens' bests 'Avatar' as the biggest domestic movie in history

Star Wars: The Force Awakens to pass Avatar as the biggest domestic movie in history

Article // January 06, 2016
Read More
'Avatar' sequels are standalone 'meta-narratives,' says James Cameron

Avatar 2: James Cameron calls sequels standalone meta-narratives

Article // December 22, 2015
Read More
Watch James Cameron exclusively announce new 'Avatar' comic series

Watch James Cameron exclusively announce new Avatar comic series

Article // October 09, 2015
Read More
'Legend of Korra' creators confirm same-sex couple

'Legend of Korra' creators confirm same-sex couple

Article // December 23, 2014
Read More
'The Legend of Korra' series finale recap: Ending on its own terms

'The Legend of Korra' series finale recap: Ending on its own terms

Article // December 20, 2014
Read More
Sigourney Weaver will play different character in 'Avatar' sequels

Sigourney Weaver will play different character in 'Avatar' sequels

Article // June 10, 2014
Read More
James Cameron on 'Avatar' sequels: Scripts should be done in 6 weeks

James Cameron on 'Avatar' sequels: Scripts should be done in 6 weeks

Article // April 13, 2014
Read More
Disney unveils 'Avatar' theme park concept art

Disney unveils 'Avatar' theme park concept art

Article // October 12, 2013
Read More
'Avatar' ups its sequel count from two to three

'Avatar' ups its sequel count from two to three

Article // August 01, 2013
Read More
James Carmeron's 'Avatar' sequel to use underwater performance capture

James Carmeron's 'Avatar' sequel to use underwater performance capture

Article // April 08, 2013
Read More
'Jurassic Park,' 'Titanic' and other movies meant for the big screen

'Jurassic Park,' 'Titanic' and other movies meant for the big screen

Article // April 07, 2013
Read More
James Cameron provides update on 'Avatar' sequels, says Peter Jackson 'had it easy'

James Cameron provides update on 'Avatar' sequels, says Peter Jackson 'had it easy'

Article // March 18, 2013
Read More
Hollywood sex? Does it still sell?

Hollywood sex? Does it still sell?

Article // March 14, 2013
Read More
'Life of Pi': 3-D grows up

'Life of Pi': 3-D grows up

Article // November 16, 2012
Read More
Robert Zemeckis defends 'Mars Needs Moms'

Robert Zemeckis defends 'Mars Needs Moms'

Article // October 29, 2012
Read More
James Cameron says Avatar will include Chinese characters

James Cameron says Avatar will include Chinese characters

Article // September 19, 2012
Read More
James Cameron makes 3-D deal with China

James Cameron makes 3-D deal with China

Article // August 08, 2012
Read More
James Cameron's 'Avatar': A trilogy plus one, says Sigourney Weaver

James Cameron's 'Avatar': A trilogy plus one, says Sigourney Weaver

Article // June 26, 2012
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com