Home
Chevron Right
Avatar
Chevron Right
Avatar
Avatar
Most Recent
How 'Avatar' pulled off the award-winning shot that captured the 'spirit of the film'
How
Avatar
pulled off the award-winning shot that captured the 'spirit of the film'
James Cameron salutes 'Avengers: Endgame' for dethroning 'Avatar' at box office
James Cameron salutes
Avengers: Endgame
for dethroning
Avatar
at box office
'Avengers: Endgame' dethrones 'Avatar' as highest-grossing film in history
Avengers: Endgame
dethrones
Avatar
as highest-grossing film in history
The 'Avatar' lives again! Live-action 'Last Airbender' series coming to Netflix
The
Avatar
lives again! Live-action
Last Airbender
series coming to Netflix
James Cameron compares 'Avatar' sequels to 'The Godfather'
James Cameron compares
Avatar
sequels to
The
Godfather
Director says the four films will be a 'generational family saga'
Best of 2017: 'SNL' writer Julio Torres breaks down his 'Avatar' sketch
Best of 2017 (Behind the Scenes):
SNL
writer Julio Torres breaks down his
Avatar
sketch, 'Papyrus'
'Was it laziness? Was it cruelty?'
More Avatar
Kate Winslet reveals why her 'Eternal Sunshine' role is the one she'd like to play again
Kate Winslet reveals why her
Eternal Sunshine
role is the one she'd like to play again
The Oscar winner explains her initial reservations about Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' and teases the 'Avatar' sequels in a New York Film Festival talk.
'Avatar' bringing back Giovanni Ribisi for all 4 sequels
Avatar
bringing back Giovanni Ribisi for all 4 sequels
Josh Brolin says James Cameron called him names for turning down 'Avatar' sequels
Josh Brolin says James Cameron called him names for turning down
Avatar
sequels
Stephen Lang will be the main villain for all four 'Avatar' sequels
Stephen Lang will be the main villain for all four
Avatar
sequels
Sigourney Weaver: There's a 'very good reason' for four 'Avatar'
sequels
Sigourney Weaver: There's a 'very good reason' for four
Avatar
sequels
'Game of Thrones' alum joins James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequels
Game of Thrones
alum joins James Cameron's four
Avatar
sequels
Disney World's new
Avatar
land made Zoe Saldana cry
Avatar
cast reunites for opening of Disney theme land
Avatar
sequels get official release dates
Avatar 2
director James Cameron says 2018 release 'is not happening'
James Cameron previews
Avatar
Disney World attraction
Barack Obama calls
Avatar
an 'amazing flick' in 2009 Christmas video flashback
All Avatar
'Avatar: Discover Pandora' exhibit takes fans inside Na'vi world — first look
Avatar: Discover Pandora exhibit takes fans inside the Na'vi world
Article
//
December 07, 2016
Disney World's 'Avatar' attraction releases first footage
Disney World's Avatar attraction releases first footage
Article
//
November 21, 2016
James Cameron pushing for 3D enhancements on 'Avatar' sequels
James Cameron Avatar sequels: director pushing for greater 3D enhancements
Article
//
October 31, 2016
'Avatar: Discover Pandora' touring exhibition to launch in December
Avatar: Discover Pandora touring exhibition to launch in December
Article
//
September 19, 2016
'Avatar' sequel details teased by James Cameron
Avatar sequel: James Cameron teases details
Article
//
September 08, 2016
'Avatar' mobile game arriving ahead of film's sequels
Avatar mobile game arriving ahead of film's sequels
Article
//
June 28, 2016
James Cameron announces four 'Avatar' sequels
Avatar: James Cameron announces four sequels
Article
//
April 14, 2016
'The Force Awakens' bests 'Avatar' as the biggest domestic movie in history
Star Wars: The Force Awakens to pass Avatar as the biggest domestic movie in history
Article
//
January 06, 2016
'Avatar' sequels are standalone 'meta-narratives,' says James Cameron
Avatar 2: James Cameron calls sequels standalone meta-narratives
Article
//
December 22, 2015
Watch James Cameron exclusively announce new 'Avatar' comic series
Watch James Cameron exclusively announce new Avatar comic series
Article
//
October 09, 2015
'Legend of Korra' creators confirm same-sex couple
'Legend of Korra' creators confirm same-sex couple
Article
//
December 23, 2014
'The Legend of Korra' series finale recap: Ending on its own terms
'The Legend of Korra' series finale recap: Ending on its own terms
Article
//
December 20, 2014
Sigourney Weaver will play different character in 'Avatar' sequels
Sigourney Weaver will play different character in 'Avatar' sequels
Article
//
June 10, 2014
James Cameron on 'Avatar' sequels: Scripts should be done in 6 weeks
James Cameron on 'Avatar' sequels: Scripts should be done in 6 weeks
Article
//
April 13, 2014
Disney unveils 'Avatar' theme park concept art
Disney unveils 'Avatar' theme park concept art
Article
//
October 12, 2013
'Avatar' ups its sequel count from two to three
'Avatar' ups its sequel count from two to three
Article
//
August 01, 2013
James Carmeron's 'Avatar' sequel to use underwater performance capture
James Carmeron's 'Avatar' sequel to use underwater performance capture
Article
//
April 08, 2013
'Jurassic Park,' 'Titanic' and other movies meant for the big screen
'Jurassic Park,' 'Titanic' and other movies meant for the big screen
Article
//
April 07, 2013
James Cameron provides update on 'Avatar' sequels, says Peter Jackson 'had it easy'
James Cameron provides update on 'Avatar' sequels, says Peter Jackson 'had it easy'
Article
//
March 18, 2013
Hollywood sex? Does it still sell?
Hollywood sex? Does it still sell?
Article
//
March 14, 2013
'Life of Pi': 3-D grows up
'Life of Pi': 3-D grows up
Article
//
November 16, 2012
Robert Zemeckis defends 'Mars Needs Moms'
Robert Zemeckis defends 'Mars Needs Moms'
Article
//
October 29, 2012
James Cameron says Avatar will include Chinese characters
James Cameron says Avatar will include Chinese characters
Article
//
September 19, 2012
James Cameron makes 3-D deal with China
James Cameron makes 3-D deal with China
Article
//
August 08, 2012
James Cameron's 'Avatar': A trilogy plus one, says Sigourney Weaver
James Cameron's 'Avatar': A trilogy plus one, says Sigourney Weaver
Article
//
June 26, 2012
