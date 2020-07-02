Auto Focus

Most Recent

Auto Focus
Paul Schrader zooms in on video nut Bob Crane in a sharp biopic.
Burning Question
AUTO FOCUS
Reel World
News From Hollywood
Nude Awakening
To portray oversexed actor Bob Crane in the biopic 'Auto Focus,' GREG KINNEAR got down, dirty, and naked. It wasn't easy.
Auto Focus
Advertisement

More Auto Focus

Behind the Scenes
AutoFocus
Has Mariah Carey suffered a relapse?
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com