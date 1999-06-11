Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Most Recent

Fat Bastard and Mini-Me turn 20: Mike Myers on creating the memorable characters

Fat Bastard and Mini-Me turn 20: Mike Myers on creating the memorable Austin Powers characters

Read More
Heather Graham stops worrying about typecasting

Heather Graham stops worrying about typecasting

Despite her protestations, the ''From Hell'' actress can't seem to escape her sex kitten image
Read More
''The Matrix'' and ''Austin Powers'' nab six MTV Movie Award nods each

''The Matrix'' and ''Austin Powers'' nab six MTV Movie Award nods each

Plus, Elián Gonzalez: The Movie; Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand, and more
Read More
Madonna won't attend the Grammys

Madonna won't attend the Grammys

She tells EW Online why not, and gives a preview of her album in progress
Read More
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Read More
Parents' Guide for the latest music

Parents' Guide for the latest music

Find out if the albums from Ricky Martin, Backstreet Boys, Missy Elliott, and more are suitable for your kids
Read More

More Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers' identity crisis

Austin Powers' identity crisis

Mike Myers' sequel went through a series of name changes, before settling on ''The Spy Who Shagged Me''
Read More
Will Smith nabs another Fourth of July win

Will Smith nabs another Fourth of July win

But EW Online's Critical Mass poll shows that our readers prefer ''South Park''
Read More
Madonna has the summer's most-deserving hit

Madonna has the summer's most-deserving hit

Read More
Adam Sandler has his best debut ever with ''Big Daddy''

Adam Sandler has his best debut ever with ''Big Daddy''

Read More
An early review of ''Eyes Wide Shut'' tells secrets

An early review of ''Eyes Wide Shut'' tells secrets

Read More
'Tarzan' beats out 'Austin Powers'

'Tarzan' beats out 'Austin Powers'

Read More

Leonardo DiCaprio may star in a fourth 'Godfather' movie

Plus, Stephen King is in stable condition after being mowed down by a van, and Michelle Williams plays a politicized lesbian

All Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Elizabeth Hurley is 'Austin Powers'' biggest loss

Elizabeth Hurley is 'Austin Powers'' biggest loss

Article // June 11, 1999
Read More
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Article // June 04, 1999
Read More
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Article // May 31, 1999
Read More
'The Phantom Menace' has its first screening, and reviews are mixed

'The Phantom Menace' has its first screening, and reviews are mixed

Article // May 06, 1999
Read More
Mr. Bigglesworth hits it big

Mr. Bigglesworth hits it big

Article // April 30, 1999
Read More
The 'Austin Powers' sequel has already created a star

The 'Austin Powers' sequel has already created a star

Article // April 22, 1999
Read More
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Article // April 19, 1999
Read More
"Powers" Couple

"Powers" Couple

Article // August 12, 1998
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com