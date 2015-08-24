Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' developers on same-sex romance options
Ok, Cupid: An ode to same-sex romancing in
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Read More
Next
'Assassin’s Creed,' 'Mario', and 'Wolfenstein': Juggling gaming’s biggest weekend
Assassin’s Creed, Mario,
and
Wolfenstein
: Juggling gaming’s biggest weekend
Read More
Next
Box office preview: Rogue One to fend off holiday newcomers
Box office preview:
Rogue One
to fend off holiday newcomers
Between strong holdovers and big-budget studio newcomers, who will reign supreme over the last four-day weekend of 2016?
Read More
Next
'Assassin's Creed' reviews: Critics pan Michael Fassbender's action flick
Assassin's Creed
reviews: Critics pan Michael Fassbender's action flick
Read More
Next
'Assassin's Creed': Final trailer has plenty of new footage
Assassin's Creed trailer: Michael Fassbender film reveals tons of new footage, details
Read More
Next
Michael Fassbender does parkour in first 'Assassin's Creed' trailer
Assassin's Creed starring Michael Fassbender debuts first trailer
Read More
Next
Ubisoft confirms no major 'Assassin's Creed' release for 2016
Assassin's Creed: Ubisoft confirms no major release for 2016
Read More
Next
Michael Fassbender compares 'Assassin's Creed' to 'The Matrix'
Assassin's Creed: Michael Fassbender compares film to The Matrix
Read More
Next
New 'Assassin's Creed Identity' mobile game returns series to Italy
Assassin's Creed Identity release date USA, details
Read More
Next
Michael Fassbender 'baffled' by Aaron Sorkin Oscar snub for 'Steve Jobs'
Oscars 2016: Michael Fassbender reacts to Steve Jobs nomination
Read More
Next
New 'Assassin's Creed game' may not arrive this year
Assassin's Creed not released in 2016
Read More
Next
See Michael Fassbender and Ariane Labed in 'Assassin’s Creed'
Assassin’s Creed movie: Michael Fassbender, Ariane Labed photo
Read More
Next
Assassin's Creed Jeremy Irons Alan Rikkin business card, voicemail revealed
Previous
Michael Fassbender was playing the hero in 'Assassin’s Creed' when he nabbed a SAG Award nomination
Assassin's Creed Chronicles India, Russia release date
Assassin's Creed Syndicate launch impressions
Assassin's Creed: Jeremy Irons and Brendan Gleeson join cast
Assassin's creed first look reveals Michael Fassbender as Callum Lynch
Next
'Hitman: Agent 47' and the hope for better video game movies in 2016
Hitman: Agent 47 and video game movies of 2016
Article
//
August 24, 2015
Read More
Next
Check out the first details and trailer for 'Assassin's Creed Syndicate'
Assassin's Creed Syndicate first trailer and gameplay details revealed
Article
//
May 12, 2015
Read More
Next
Michael Fassbender says 'Assassin's Creed' will begin shooting in September
Michael Fassbender: Assassin's Creed will begin shooting in September
Article
//
May 01, 2015
Read More
Next
'Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China' releasing tomorrow
Assassin's Creed Chronicles China
set for release on Tuesday
Article
//
April 20, 2015
Read More
Next
Marion Cotillard reteams with Michael Fassbender for 'Assassin's Creed'
Marion Cotillard reteams with Michael Fassbender for 'Assassin's Creed'
Article
//
February 13, 2015
Read More
Next
'Assassin's Creed Unity: Dead Kings' review -- Down among the dead men
'Assassin's Creed Unity: Dead Kings' review -- Down among the dead men
Article
//
January 22, 2015
Read More
Next
Free 'Dead Kings' DLC for 'Assassin's Creed: Unity' launches today
Free 'Dead Kings' DLC for 'Assassin's Creed: Unity' launches today
Article
//
January 13, 2015
Read More
Next
Fox sets release dates for 'Gambit,' 'Assassin's Creed,' more films
Fox sets release dates for 'Gambit,' 'Assassin's Creed,' more films
Article
//
January 06, 2015
Read More
Next
Ubisoft responds to alleged leak of next 'Assassin's Creed' game
Ubisoft responds to alleged leak of next 'Assassin's Creed' game
Article
//
December 02, 2014
Read More
Next
Does 'Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor' live up to the hype?
Does 'Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor' live up to the hype?
Article
//
September 26, 2014
Read More
Next
Burning questions about 'Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor,' answered
Burning questions about 'Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor,' answered
Article
//
September 16, 2014
Read More
Next
'Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag' review: Yo, ho, ho and a bottle of fun
'Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag' review: Yo, ho, ho and a bottle of fun
Article
//
October 29, 2013
Read More
Next
E3 best games: 'Watch Dogs,' 'Destiny,' 'Titanfall, 'Knack' and more
E3 best games: 'Watch Dogs,' 'Destiny,' 'Titanfall, 'Knack' and more
Article
//
June 13, 2013
Read More
Next
'Assassin's Creed IV' trailer
'Assassin's Creed IV' trailer
Article
//
March 05, 2013
Read More
Next
'Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag': Pirates! First image revealed
'Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag': Pirates! First image revealed
Article
//
February 28, 2013
Read More
Next
Michael Fassbender's 'Assassin's Creed' movie one step closer to production, as Ubisoft partners with New Regency
Michael Fassbender's 'Assassin's Creed' movie one step closer to production, as Ubisoft partners with New Regency
Article
//
October 22, 2012
Read More
Next
