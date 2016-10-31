Top Navigation
Home
Chevron Right
Arrival
Chevron Right
Arrival
Arrival
Most Recent
Read an excerpt from the 'Three Dark Crowns' sequel, 'One Dark Throne'
Read an exclusive excerpt from the sequel to
Three Dark Crowns
by Kendare Blake
Read More
Next
How Oscar nods boosted 2017's best picture contenders at the box office
How Oscar nods boosted 2017's best picture contenders at the box office
Read More
Next
Arrival
Screenwriter Previews His Upcoming Superhero Comic
Arrival
screenwriter previews his upcoming superhero comic
Eric Heisserer's 'Secret Weapons' will focus on the Valiant hero Livewire
Read More
Next
How the 'Arrival' screenwriter turned sentence structure into suspense
How
Arrival
's screenwriter turned sentence structure into suspense
Read More
Next
'Arrival' returning to theaters after earning 8 Oscar nominations
Arrival
returning to theaters after earning 8 Oscar nominations
Read More
Next
Oscars apologize for Amy Adams, Tom Hanks website flub
Oscars apologize for Amy Adams, Tom Hanks website flub
Read More
Next
More Arrival
Denis Villeneuve on 'Arrival' Oscar noms, Amy Adams' snub
Denis Villeneuve on
Arrival
Oscar noms, Amy Adams' snub
Read More
Next
Watch Amy Schumer, Neil deGrasse Tyson hang out and talk space
Amy Schumer to Neil deGrasse Tyson: 'I'm the girl you call' when aliens come
Amy Adams has some competition
Read More
Next
'Deadpool,' 'Fences,' 'La La Land' earn WGA Awards nods
Deadpool
,
Fences
,
La La Land
earn WGA Awards nods: See the full list
Read More
Next
Where to watch every Golden Globe nominee
Where to watch all the 2017 Golden Globe nominees
Read More
Next
WATCH our primer on the Critics' Choice Awards Best Picture nominees
Critics Choice Awards primer on Best Picture nominees
Read More
Next
Box office: 'Office Christmas Party,' 'Miss Sloane' enter crowded slate
Box office: Office Christmas Party, Miss Sloane enter crowded slate
Read More
Next
Box office: Moana tops for second week, Disney sets industry record
Holdover titles hold top eight spots on the domestic chart
Previous
Box office report: Fantastic Beasts devours competition for top spot
Arrival: The film's phony good intentions, and paradox of 'realistic' sci-fi
EW Must List: Arrival, Black-ish, Kelly Clarkson, more
Arrival: EW review
EW Critical Mass: Arrival movie reviews
Next
All Arrival
Amy Adams explains why 'Arrival' isn’t a typical alien-invasion movie
Arrival: Amy Adams explains why film isn’t a typical alien-invasion movie
Article
//
October 31, 2016
Read More
Next
Amy Adams heads into the alien abyss in final 'Arrival' trailer
Arrival trailer: Amy Adams heads into the alien abyss
Article
//
October 20, 2016
Read More
Next
Telluride 2016: Amy Adams' 'Arrival,' Rooney Mara & Ben Mendelsohn in 'Una'
Telluride 2016: Arrival, Una reviews
Article
//
September 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Telluride Film Festival: 'Sully,' 'Arrival,' 'La La Land' join lineup
Telluride Film Festival 2016 Lineup includes Sully, La La Land
Article
//
September 01, 2016
Read More
Next
Here's what critics are saying about Amy Adams' 'Arrival'
Arrival movie reviews: Amy Adams shines in sci-fi drama at Venice Film Festival
Article
//
September 01, 2016
Read More
Next
'Arrival': Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner on keeping sci-fi thriller’s secrets
Arrival: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner discuss new film
Article
//
August 17, 2016
Read More
Next
Amy Adams talks to aliens in the full-length 'Arrival' trailer
Arrival trailer: Amy Adams talks to aliens
Article
//
August 16, 2016
Read More
Next
Amy Adams has a close encounter in first 'Arrival' teaser
Arrival trailer: Amy Adams has a close encounter
Article
//
August 09, 2016
Read More
Next
Amy Adams and alien spacecrafts dazzle in first photos from 'Arrival'
Arrival movie photos: Amy Adams stars in sci-fi drama
Article
//
August 09, 2016
Read More
Next
Venice Film Festival 2016 lineup includes Natalie Portman's 'Jackie'
Venice Film Festival 2016 lineup announced
Article
//
July 28, 2016
Read More
Next
Arrival
Arrival
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
