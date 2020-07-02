Arlington Road
Jeff Bridges, Tim Robbins (1999, Columbia TriStar, 117 mins., R, also on DVD)
Behind the illogic of Hollywood's movie marketing
Rebecca Ascher-Walsh wonders why such turkeys as ''Astronaut's Wife'' are being released years after being made
Alterna-Flicks
Burned by all the gross-out tactics and jar jar antics? Then chill out with these cool summer movies
Tim Robbins and Jeff Bridges say terrorism is a real danger
The ''Arlington Road'' stars explain why their film's message is an important one