Are You the One?

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
10 funny mockumentaries to remind us about the absurdity of life
Read More
Next
Family-friendly Halloween films for boos big and small
Read More
Next
She wasn't always Darlene!
The Conners
star Sara Gilbert looks back on a lifetime of roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Are You the One?
Chevron Right
Are You the One?
Share
Are You the One?
Most Recent
'Are You The One?' contestant Alexis Eddy dead at 23
Are You The One?
contestant Alexis Eddy dead at 23
Read More
Next
'Are You the One?': Fan favorite perfect match speaks out after the shocking season 8 finale
Are You the One?
: Fan favorite perfect match speaks out after the shocking season 8 finale
Read More
Next
'Are You the One?' EP on sexually fluid cast: 'I could've done five seasons of this' at once
Are You the One?
EP talks sexually fluid cast: 'I could've done five seasons of this' at once
Sitarah Pendelton reflects on the groundbreaking eighth season of the MTV dating show
Read More
Next
Kai opens up about being transgender in clip from MTV's new 'Are You the One?'
Kai opens up about being transgender in clip from MTV's new
Are You the One?
Read More
Next
MTV's 'Are You the One?' returns with a cast of all sexually fluid singles
MTV's
Are You the One?
returns with a cast of all sexually fluid singles
Read More
Next
New 'Are You the One?' host says he's bringing 'extra flavor'
New
Are You the One?
host Terrence J says he's bringing 'extra flavor' to the season
Read More
Next
More Are You the One?
MTV's 'Are You the One?' season 6 cast and new host revealed
MTV's
Are You the One?
season 6 cast and new host revealed
Read More
Next
'Are You the One?' all-star season is coming
Are You the One?
all-star season is coming
Read More
Next
MTV's 'Are You the One?' reveals new cast, more abs
MTV's 'Are You the One?' season 5 cast revealed
Read More
Next
Meet the selfie-taking reality star in Britney Spears' new music video
Britney Spears' 'Make Me...': Asaf Goren dishes on the music video
Read More
Next
Love 'The Bachelorette'? Fall for these summer relationship shows
Dating Shows to watch this summer: Coupled, Match Made in Heaven, and more
Read More
Next
MTV renews 'Are You the One?' for season 4
Are You the One: Season 4 ordered by MTV
Read More
Next
Are You The One? season 3 trailer: See the new twist in action
Close
Close
Previous
Are You the One? season 3 gets a premiere date, new twist
Watch this, DVR that: Your guide to Monday's perfect night of TV
Exclusive: Meet the sexy new cast of MTV's 'Are You the One?'
'Are You the One?': 10 things we learned from Chris and Shanley
'Are You the One?': What happens in the Boom Boom Room? Watch!
Next
All Are You the One?
MTV's 'Are You the One?': 10 burning questions
MTV's 'Are You the One?': 10 burning questions
Article
//
February 04, 2014
Read More
Next
PopWatch Confession: I haven't watched this much MTV since high school
PopWatch Confession: I haven't watched this much MTV since high school
Article
//
January 28, 2014
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.