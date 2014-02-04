Are You the One?

Most Recent

'Are You The One?' contestant Alexis Eddy dead at 23

Are You The One? contestant Alexis Eddy dead at 23

'Are You the One?': Fan favorite perfect match speaks out after the shocking season 8 finale

Are You the One?: Fan favorite perfect match speaks out after the shocking season 8 finale

'Are You the One?' EP on sexually fluid cast: 'I could've done five seasons of this' at once

Are You the One? EP talks sexually fluid cast: 'I could've done five seasons of this' at once

Sitarah Pendelton reflects on the groundbreaking eighth season of the MTV dating show
Kai opens up about being transgender in clip from MTV's new 'Are You the One?'

Kai opens up about being transgender in clip from MTV's new Are You the One?

MTV's 'Are You the One?' returns with a cast of all sexually fluid singles

MTV's Are You the One? returns with a cast of all sexually fluid singles

New 'Are You the One?' host says he's bringing 'extra flavor'

New Are You the One? host Terrence J says he's bringing 'extra flavor' to the season

More Are You the One?

MTV's 'Are You the One?' season 6 cast and new host revealed

MTV's Are You the One? season 6 cast and new host revealed

'Are You the One?' all-star season is coming

Are You the One? all-star season is coming

MTV's 'Are You the One?' reveals new cast, more abs

MTV's 'Are You the One?' season 5 cast revealed

Meet the selfie-taking reality star in Britney Spears' new music video

Britney Spears' 'Make Me...': Asaf Goren dishes on the music video

Love 'The Bachelorette'? Fall for these summer relationship shows

Dating Shows to watch this summer: Coupled, Match Made in Heaven, and more

MTV renews 'Are You the One?' for season 4

Are You the One: Season 4 ordered by MTV

Are You The One? season 3 trailer: See the new twist in action

All Are You the One?

MTV's 'Are You the One?': 10 burning questions

MTV's 'Are You the One?': 10 burning questions

Article // February 04, 2014
PopWatch Confession: I haven't watched this much MTV since high school

PopWatch Confession: I haven't watched this much MTV since high school

Article // January 28, 2014
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com