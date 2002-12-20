Are You Hot? The Search for America's Sexiest People

Most Recent

Chillin' with ''Are You Hot?'''s Lorenzo Lamas

Chillin' with ''Are You Hot?'''s Lorenzo Lamas

Boldly going where most comic writers fear to tread, Joel Stein offers up some gems to the innuendo-happy judge
Read More
Reality TV's best and worst shows

Reality TV's best and worst shows

Ken Tucker explains what he loves -- and hates -- about ''American Idol,'' ''Are You Hot?,'' and more fan favorites
Read More
Howard Stern sues over ''Are You Hot''

Howard Stern sues over ''Are You Hot''

He accuses ABC and the show's producers of ripping off ideas from his show
Read More
Advertisers give ''Are You Hot?'' the cold shoulder

Advertisers give ''Are You Hot?'' the cold shoulder

Barely there speaks for the contestants and the quantity of ads
Read More
''Are You Hot?'' takes a pointer from Howard Stern

''Are You Hot?'' takes a pointer from Howard Stern

Lorenzo Lamas, a judge on the outrageous reality show, also uses a laser beam to zero in on others' physical flaws
Read More
''Are You Hot?'''s producer addresses his critics

''Are You Hot?'''s producer addresses his critics

Mike Fleiss, also the producer of ''The Bachelor,'' is ready to up the controversy with his latest show
Read More

More Are You Hot? The Search for America's Sexiest People

''Are You Hot?'' Well, there's one way to find out

''Are You Hot?'' Well, there's one way to find out

With the help of ABC's newest reality show that requires NO discernible talent whatsoever
Read More
ABC binges on reality shows

ABC binges on reality shows

The network that drove ''Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'' into the ground plans four unscripted shows this winter and six more in the summer
Read More

All Are You Hot? The Search for America's Sexiest People

''Are You Hot?'' is one of 2003's wildest new reality shows

''Are You Hot?'' is one of 2003's wildest new reality shows

Article // December 20, 2002
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com