Archer
Most Recent
'Archer' season 11 delayed due to coronavirus
Archer
season 11 delayed due to coronavirus
FX announces premiere dates for 'What We Do in the Shadows,' 'Archer,' 'Fargo,' more
FX announces premiere dates for
Fargo
,
What We Do in the Shadows, Archer,
more
FX's 'Archer' renewed for surprise season 11, reveals major changes
FX's
Archer
renewed for surprise season 11, reveals major changes
Watch the new Fyre Festival-spoofing 'Archer' trailer
Watch the new Fyre Festival-spoofing
Archer
trailer
'Archer' had a 'Star Wars' connection that you probably didn't catch
The
Star Wars
connection in
Archer
that you probably didn't catch
'Archer' cast teases a 'spaceship' and 'robot sex' in out-of-this-world season 10
Archer
cast teases a 'spaceship' and 'robot sex' in out-of-this-world season 10
More Archer
A guide to Anthony Bourdain's best cameos, from 'Archer' to 'The Simpsons'
A guide to Anthony Bourdain's best cameos, from
Archer
to
The Simpsons
'Archer' season 9 trailer reveals Danger Island
Archer
season 9 trailer explores Danger Island
'Archer' reveals theme of season 9: 'Danger Island'
Archer
reveals theme of season 9: 'Danger Island'
'Archer' meets 'Kingsman' in animated Comic-Con short
Archer
meets
Kingsman
in animated Comic-Con short
'Legion,' 'The Strain,' 'Archer' panels heading for Comic-Con
Legion
,
The Strain
, and
Archer
panels heading for Comic-Con
'Archer' voice actor reveals all in 'Tales From the Voice Booth'
Archer
voice actor reveals all in horrifying 'Tales From the Voice Booth'
Daniel Craig dropped in on the stars of
Archer
If Agent 007 digs you, then you must be cool.
Archer
stars reveal how they want the show to end
Archer
first trailer for retro season 8
FX sets
Feud, The Americans
premiere dates
The Art of Archer book excerpt shows how the characters came to be
Archer creator says the FX comedy will end after season 10
All Archer
WATCH: 'Archer' cast says season 8 is 'sexiest' yet
Comic-Con: Archer cast says season 8 is 'sexiest' yet
Comic-Con
//
July 22, 2016
'Archer' cast to perform live episode in San Diego
Archer cast to perform live episode in San Diego
Comic-Con
//
July 07, 2016
'Archer' renewed for three more seasons on FX
Archer renewed for three more seasons on FX
Article
//
June 21, 2016
New 'Archer' teaser spoofs 'Magnum P.I.'
Archer season 7 teaser previews P.I. antics
Article
//
February 01, 2016
Jessica Walter teases shocking 'Arrested Development' death
Arrested Development: Jessica Walter teases shocking death (and arrest!) for season 5
Comic-Con
//
July 10, 2015
Comic-Con 2015: Everything you need to know before the 'Archer' panel
Comic Con 2015 Archer panel preview: Everything you need to know
Comic-Con
//
July 10, 2015
'Archer' season finale: Our favorite spies go deep
'Archer' season 6 finale react: Our favorite spies go deep
Article
//
April 02, 2015
How Matthew Rhys helped create an episode of 'Archer'
'Americans' star Matthew Rhys helped create an 'Archer' episode
Article
//
March 20, 2015
'Archer' cast explains the whole series in 30 seconds
Archer
cast explains the entire series in 30 seconds
Article
//
February 03, 2015
Watch Conan O'Brien get animated, battle mobsters with Archer
Watch Conan O'Brien get animated, battle mobsters with Archer
Article
//
January 21, 2015
'Archer' react: The super spies hit the reset button
'Archer' react: The super spies hit the reset button
Article
//
January 08, 2015
'Archer' Is The New Black: The plotline you won't see this season
'Archer' Is The New Black: The plotline you won't see this season
Article
//
January 06, 2015
'Archer' team reports for duty in exclusive season 6 teaser
'Archer' team reports for duty in exclusive season 6 teaser
Article
//
November 03, 2014
H. Jon Benjamin makes a crazy Kenny Loggins Kickstarter even crazier
H. Jon Benjamin makes a crazy Kenny Loggins Kickstarter even crazier
Article
//
August 27, 2014
Watch the 'Archer' cast reveal God's plan for season six
Watch the 'Archer' cast reveal God's plan for season six
Comic-Con
//
July 26, 2014
'Archer': Exclusive 'Danger Zone' music video
'Archer': Exclusive 'Danger Zone' music video
Article
//
April 01, 2014
EW Enters the Danger Zone
EW Enters the Danger Zone
Article
//
March 27, 2014
'Archer': Why H. Jon Benjamin isn't always in the 'Danger zone!'
'Archer': Why H. Jon Benjamin isn't always in the 'Danger zone!'
Article
//
March 26, 2014
'Archer' to 'unreboot' next season
'Archer' to 'unreboot' next season
Article
//
March 24, 2014
'Archer': Love scene breakdown -- IMAGES
'Archer': Love scene breakdown -- IMAGES
Article
//
March 21, 2014
'Archer' renewed at FX for TWO more seasons
'Archer' renewed at FX for TWO more seasons
Article
//
March 06, 2014
'Walking Dead' star to appear on 'Archer' for multi-episode arc
'Walking Dead' star to appear on 'Archer' for multi-episode arc
Article
//
February 04, 2014
Watch 'Archer' ride into the 'Danger Zone'
Watch 'Archer' ride into the 'Danger Zone'
Article
//
October 10, 2013
'Bob's Burgers': Where is the show's location?
'Bob's Burgers': Where is the show's location?
Article
//
August 17, 2012
'Archer' will include a 'Bob's Burgers' crossover episode -- EXCLUSIVE
'Archer' will include a 'Bob's Burgers' crossover episode -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
August 06, 2012
