Aquaman
Most Recent
'Aquaman' animated miniseries from James Wan dives into HBO Max
Aquaman
animated miniseries from James Wan dives into HBO Max
'Aquaman,' 'Mary Poppins Returns,' more coming to iTunes and Apple TV in March
Aquaman
,
Mary Poppins Returns
, more titles coming to iTunes and Apple TV in March
'Aquaman 2' greenlit for 2022
Aquaman
2 greenlit for 2022 as we update our DC movies calendar
Girl Scout features shirtless Jason Momoa on boxes of samoas, sells lots of cookies
Girl Scout features shirtless Jason Momoa on boxes of samoas, sells lots of cookies
James Cameron criticizes 'Aquaman' for a lack of realism
Titanic
director James Cameron criticizes
Aquaman
for a lack of realism
'Aquaman' spin-off movie in the works
Aquaman
spin-off movie in the works
'From "Baywatch" to billion-dollar movie': Jason Momoa celebrates 'Aquaman' record
'From
Baywatch
to billion-dollar movie': Jason Momoa celebrates
Aquaman
record
Kevin Hart's 'The Upside' unseats 'Aquaman' in unexpected box office victory
Kevin Hart's
The Upside
unseats
Aquaman
in unexpected box office victory
'Aquaman' hits $1 billion at global box office; biggest DC movie in 7 years
Aquaman
hits $1 billion at global box office, tops
The Dark Knight
'Aquaman' threepeats at the box office with $30.7 million
Aquaman
threepeats at the box office with $30.7 million
It's official: 'Aquaman' is the biggest DC Extended Universe movie
It's official:
Aquaman
is the biggest DC Extended Universe movie ever
Patrick Wilson says Jason Momoa was jealous of his 'Aquaman' diet
Patrick Wilson says Jason Momoa was jealous of his
Aquaman
diet
Henry Cavill posts a shirtless Jason Momoa impression to praise
Aquaman
Aquaman
overtakes
Wonder Woman
at global box office
What if the Oscars awarded stunts?
Aquaman
wins second weekend, capping a record year at the box office
Aquaman
arrives on a $67 million wave, conquering pre-Christmas box office
Aquaman
has already made $260 million without even opening in the U.S.
All Aquaman
Revisiting the original 'Aquaman' movie with 'Entourage' creator Doug Ellin
Revisiting the original
Aquaman
movie with
Entourage
creator Doug Ellin
TV
//
December 17, 2018
Listen to Pitbull take on Toto's 'Africa' from 'Aquaman' soundtrack
Listen to Pitbull's take on Toto's 'Africa' from
Aquaman
soundtrack
Music
//
December 13, 2018
'Aquaman' reviews: Does Jason Momoa's DC film sink or swim?
Aquaman
reviews: Does Jason Momoa's DC film sink or swim?
Movies
//
December 13, 2018
'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa wants to see the Zack Snyder Cut of 'Justice League'
Jason Momoa wants to see the Zack Snyder Cut of
Justice League
Movies
//
December 10, 2018
Jason Momoa swears he hasn't worked out in a year
Jason Momoa claims he hasn't worked out in a year
Movies
//
December 07, 2018
Jimmy Fallon tests Jason Momoa's trident-throwing skills
Jimmy Fallon tests Jason Momoa's trident-throwing skills
TV
//
December 07, 2018
'Aquaman,' 'Black Panther,' 'Mary Poppins Returns' heating up Oscars VFX race
Oscars 2019:
Aquaman, Black Panther, Mary Poppins Returns
among 20 films heating up VFX race
Awards
//
December 04, 2018
How Jason Momoa's kids ended up in 'Aquaman'
How Jason Momoa's kids ended up in
Aquaman
Movies
//
November 30, 2018
'Aquaman' international trailer reveals new fight footage
Aquaman
international trailer reveals new fight footage
Trailers
//
November 30, 2018
'Aquaman' director James Wan weighs in on facing 'Mary Poppins Returns' at box office
Aquaman
director James Wan weighs in on facing
Mary Poppins
at box office
Movies
//
November 27, 2018
'Aquaman': Early reviews gush that it's a 'big, fun, wild ride'
Aquaman
: Early reactions gush that it's a 'big, fun, wild ride'
Movies
//
November 27, 2018
Jason Momoa opens up about the one major problem with his 'Aquaman' suit
Jason Momoa opens up about the one major problem with his
Aquaman
suit
Movies
//
November 26, 2018
Julie Andrews has a secret role in 'Aquaman'
Julie Andrews has a secret role in
Aquaman
Movies
//
November 23, 2018
The real reason Amber Heard hesitated to take her 'Aquaman' role
The real reason Amber Heard hesitated to take her
Aquaman
role
Movies
//
November 19, 2018
Final 'Aquaman' trailer shows more Atlantis action than ever before
Aquaman
: Final trailer has more Atlantis action than ever before
Trailers
//
November 19, 2018
James Wan explains that tidal wave in 'Aquaman' trailer
James Wan explains that huge tidal wave in
Aquaman
trailer
Movies
//
November 09, 2018
New 'Aquaman' photos get up close with armored sea beasts
New
Aquaman
photos get up close with armored sea beasts
Movies
//
October 22, 2018
Watch the biggest trailers that debuted at New York Comic Con
Watch the biggest trailers that debuted at New York Comic Con
TV
//
June 17, 2020
Jason Momoa prepares for war in extended 'Aquaman' sneak peek
Jason Momoa prepares for war in extended
Aquaman
sneak peek
Movies
//
October 05, 2018
'Aquaman' trailer revealed: First footage of undersea epic
Aquaman
trailer revealed: First footage of wild undersea epic
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2018
Watch Jason Momoa dive off a cliff to tease 'Aquaman' trailer
Watch Jason Momoa dive off a cliff to tease
Aquaman
trailer
Comic-Con
//
July 20, 2018
Jason Momoa ultimate 'Aquaman' interview
Jason Momoa ultimate
Aquaman
interview
Movies
//
July 21, 2018
'Aquaman' exclusive: First close-up look at a massive sea dragon
Aquaman
exclusive: First close-up look at a massive sea dragon
Movies
//
July 18, 2018
'Aquaman' releases official poster, plus trailer photo
Aquaman
releases official poster, plus trailer photo
Comic-Con
//
July 16, 2018
'Aquaman' reveals first look at The Fisherman King
Aquaman
reveals first look at the exotic Fisherman King
Comic-Con
//
July 13, 2018
