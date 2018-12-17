Aquaman

'Aquaman' animated miniseries from James Wan dives into HBO Max

'Aquaman,' 'Mary Poppins Returns,' more coming to iTunes and Apple TV in March

'Aquaman 2' greenlit for 2022

Girl Scout features shirtless Jason Momoa on boxes of samoas, sells lots of cookies

James Cameron criticizes 'Aquaman' for a lack of realism

'Aquaman' spin-off movie in the works

'From "Baywatch" to billion-dollar movie': Jason Momoa celebrates 'Aquaman' record

Kevin Hart's 'The Upside' unseats 'Aquaman' in unexpected box office victory

'Aquaman' hits $1 billion at global box office; biggest DC movie in 7 years

'Aquaman' threepeats at the box office with $30.7 million

It's official: 'Aquaman' is the biggest DC Extended Universe movie

Patrick Wilson says Jason Momoa was jealous of his 'Aquaman' diet

Henry Cavill posts a shirtless Jason Momoa impression to praise Aquaman

Revisiting the original 'Aquaman' movie with 'Entourage' creator Doug Ellin

TV // December 17, 2018
Listen to Pitbull take on Toto's 'Africa' from 'Aquaman' soundtrack

Music // December 13, 2018
'Aquaman' reviews: Does Jason Momoa's DC film sink or swim?

Movies // December 13, 2018
'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa wants to see the Zack Snyder Cut of 'Justice League'

Movies // December 10, 2018
Jason Momoa swears he hasn't worked out in a year

Movies // December 07, 2018
Jimmy Fallon tests Jason Momoa's trident-throwing skills

TV // December 07, 2018
'Aquaman,' 'Black Panther,' 'Mary Poppins Returns' heating up Oscars VFX race

Awards // December 04, 2018
How Jason Momoa's kids ended up in 'Aquaman'

Movies // November 30, 2018
'Aquaman' international trailer reveals new fight footage

Trailers // November 30, 2018
'Aquaman' director James Wan weighs in on facing 'Mary Poppins Returns' at box office

Movies // November 27, 2018
'Aquaman': Early reviews gush that it's a 'big, fun, wild ride'

Movies // November 27, 2018
Jason Momoa opens up about the one major problem with his 'Aquaman' suit

Movies // November 26, 2018
Julie Andrews has a secret role in 'Aquaman'

Movies // November 23, 2018
The real reason Amber Heard hesitated to take her 'Aquaman' role

Movies // November 19, 2018
Final 'Aquaman' trailer shows more Atlantis action than ever before

Trailers // November 19, 2018
James Wan explains that tidal wave in 'Aquaman' trailer

Movies // November 09, 2018
New 'Aquaman' photos get up close with armored sea beasts

Movies // October 22, 2018
Watch the biggest trailers that debuted at New York Comic Con

TV // June 17, 2020
Jason Momoa prepares for war in extended 'Aquaman' sneak peek

Movies // October 05, 2018
'Aquaman' trailer revealed: First footage of undersea epic

Comic-Con // July 21, 2018
Watch Jason Momoa dive off a cliff to tease 'Aquaman' trailer

Comic-Con // July 20, 2018
Jason Momoa ultimate 'Aquaman' interview

Movies // July 21, 2018
'Aquaman' exclusive: First close-up look at a massive sea dragon

Movies // July 18, 2018
'Aquaman' releases official poster, plus trailer photo

Comic-Con // July 16, 2018
'Aquaman' reveals first look at The Fisherman King

Comic-Con // July 13, 2018
