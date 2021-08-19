Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022 movie)

James Wan says Aquaman 2 is inspired by a campy Italian horror movie from the '60s
Be careful what you find in a Lost Kingdom.
Aquaman 2 filmmakers won't cut Amber Heard from film despite urging of Johnny Depp fans, says producer
Warner Bros. producer Peter Safran says "pure fan pressure" isn't a reason to change casting.
Jason Momoa returns to England for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shoot
And he's pumped — except about the hair thing.
Aquaman sequel gets an official Lost Kingdom title that points to a piece of Atlantean lore
Jason Momoa is heading to the Lost Kingdom in the 2022 sequel.
Aquaman 2 adds king of the Iron Islands from Game of Thrones, Pilou Asbaek
The actor behind sea-savvy Euron Greyjoy is heading to the ocean again for the Aquaman sequel.