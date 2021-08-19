Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022 movie)

Most Recent

James Wan says 'Aquaman 2' is inspired by a campy Italian horror movie from the '60s

James Wan says Aquaman 2 is inspired by a campy Italian horror movie from the '60s
Be careful what you find in a Lost Kingdom.
'Aquaman 2' filmmakers won't remove Amber Heard from film because of Johnny Depp fans

Aquaman 2 filmmakers won't cut Amber Heard from film despite urging of Johnny Depp fans, says producer
Warner Bros. producer Peter Safran says "pure fan pressure" isn't a reason to change casting.
Jason Momoa returns to England for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' shoot

Jason Momoa returns to England for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shoot
And he's pumped — except about the hair thing.
'Aquaman' sequel gets an official 'Lost Kingdom' title from director James Wan

Aquaman sequel gets an official Lost Kingdom title that points to a piece of Atlantean lore
Jason Momoa is heading to the Lost Kingdom in the 2022 sequel.
'Aquaman 2' adds king of the Iron Islands from 'Game of Thrones,' Pilou Asbaek

Aquaman 2 adds king of the Iron Islands from Game of Thrones, Pilou Asbaek
The actor behind sea-savvy Euron Greyjoy is heading to the ocean again for the Aquaman sequel.
Amber Heard shoots down rumors, says she'll return for 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard says she'll return for Aquaman 2: 'I'm excited to get started'
Advertisement

More Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022 movie)

'Aquaman 2' greenlit for 2022

Aquaman 2 greenlit for 2022 as we update our DC movies calendar
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com