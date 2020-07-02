Any Given Sunday

Most Recent

'We were at war in South Beach': An oral history of Any Given Sunday
Seven tear-jerking football scenes
Taking things one inch at a time with clear eyes, full hearts ... can't lose: 10 memorable football speeches
The best football movie pep talks
We rate game day speeches given by actors in flicks like ''Rudy'' and ''The Longest Yard''
DVD Reviews: Any Given Sunday, Love&Basketball&More
Video Review: 'Any Given Sunday'
Advertisement

More Any Given Sunday

Any Given Sunday
What Jamie Foxx's newfound popularity means for his show
The surprise star of ''Any Given Sunday'' ponders his small-screen future
Oliver Stone offers a Super Bowl alternative
Why ''Any Given Sunday'' scored at the box office
Madonna will perform at the Super Bowl
Soundtracks: Any Given Sunday; Magnolia; The Talented Mr. Ripley
"Any Given Sunday" scores biggest at the box office

It squeaks by "Mr. Ripley," but trounces Jim Carrey and Tim Allen

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com