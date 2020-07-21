Another World

Daytime soaps aim to please the youth market

''Another World'' ends its 35-year run, but will the move backfire on NBC?
Another World

The latest from the world of soap operas

Kristen Baldwin explains the new all-soaps channels and looks at the future of a genre that's seen better days
Fans of 'Another World' are protesting the show's cancellation

Now experts offer strategies for coping with the loss
''Another World'' known for fine acting

The show needs a dose of sex and controversy
''Another World'' Explores Breast Implants

Colleen Dion's new storyline reflects her own experience
