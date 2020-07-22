Top Navigation
Anomalisa
The 10 spookiest stop-motion animated movies, ranked by spookiness
The 10 spookiest stop-motion animated movies, ranked by spookiness
Spoiler alert: 'Nightmare Before Christmas' is only No. 3
Read More
Next
Tom Noonan talks about playing 'everyone else' in 'Anomalisa'
Tom Noonan talks about playing 'everyone else' in Anomalisa
Read More
Next
Jennifer Jason Leigh on 'Anomalisa': 'It could only be Charlie Kaufman'
Anomalisa featurette with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Charlie Kaufman
Read More
Next
Meet the stop-motion stars of 'Anomalisa' in new featurettes
Anomalisa: Charlie Kaufman stop-motion film spotlights main characters
Read More
Next
'Anomalisa': EW review
'Anomalisa': EW review
Read More
Next
The most awkward on-screen sex scenes of 2015
The most awkward on-screen sex scenes of 2015
Read More
Next
'Inside Out,' 'The Good Dinosaur' lead Annie Awards nominations
Annie Awards 2016 nominees include Inside Out, Good Dinosaur, Peanuts
Read More
Next
'Anomalisa' featurette highlights patience and precision of stop-motion magic
Anomalisa featurette highlights patience and precision of stop-motion magic
Read More
Next
16 animated features submitted for Oscars consideration
16 animated features submitted for Oscars consideration
Read More
Next
See the trailer for 'Anomalisa,' Charlie Kaufman's profound animated movie
Anomalisa trailer: Get a look at Charlie Kaufman's profound animated movie
Read More
Next
New Charlie Kaufman movie will arrive in theaters this year
Anomalisa: Charlie Kaufman movie out this year
Read More
Next
Charlie Kaufman and the 10-year odyssey to bring 'Anomalisa' to the screen
Charlie Kaufman and the 10-year odyssey to bring Anomalisa to the screen
Read More
Next
