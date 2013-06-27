Top Navigation
Home
Annie
Annie
Annie
Martin Charnin, creator of beloved 'Annie' musical, dies at 84
Martin Charnin, creator of beloved
Annie
musical, dies at 84
Charnin won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for the musical.
Kathy Griffin, Colton Haynes spoof 'Annie' in 'Grannie' mock trailer
Kathy Griffin, Colton Haynes spoof
Annie
in
Grannie
mock trailer
Annie
Annie
Animal trainer Bill Berloni dishes on nearly 4 decades of Sandy from 'Annie'
Animal trainer Bill Berloni dishes on nearly 4 decades of Sandy from 'Annie'
Box office preview: 'The Hobbit,' 'Annie,' and 'Night at the Museum' arrive
Box office preview: 'The Hobbit,' 'Annie,' and 'Night at the Museum' arrive
Watch Cameron Diaz sing 'Little Girls' in 'Annie'
Watch Cameron Diaz sing 'Little Girls' in 'Annie'
Sony hires cybersecurity firm following hacking attack, movie leak
Sony hires cybersecurity firm following hacking attack, movie leak
Cameron Diaz, Bruno Mars, and Mark Ronson on 'SNL': Discuss
Cameron Diaz, Bruno Mars, and Mark Ronson on 'SNL': Discuss
The sun will come out tomorrow, obviously, in new 'Annie' trailer
The sun will come out tomorrow, obviously, in new 'Annie' trailer
Sia covers 'You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile' for 'Annie'
Sia covers 'You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile' for 'Annie'
The lyrics of 'It's the Hard-Knock Life,' according to 'Annie' emoji
The lyrics of 'It's the Hard-Knock Life,' according to 'Annie' emoji
Annie
Annie
New 'Annie' trailer: What's Jamie Foxx's Daddy Warbucks hiding?
New 'Annie' trailer: Quvenzhane Wallis sings, Cameron Diaz sasses
Cameron Diaz is the H-bomb as 'Annie's Miss Hannigan
Broadway revival of 'Annie' to close in January
Casting Net: Bobby Cannavale bets his bottom dollar on 'Annie'
In defense of Cameron Diaz as Miss Hannigan
Cameron Diaz to play Miss Hannigan in 'Annie'
Cameron Diaz to play Miss Hannigan in 'Annie'
June 27, 2013
Casting Net: Cillian Murphy to go 'In the Heart of the Sea' with Ron Howard; Plus, Sandra Bullock will not join 'Annie', more
Casting Net: Cillian Murphy to go 'In the Heart of the Sea' with Ron Howard; Plus, Sandra Bullock will not join 'Annie', more
June 19, 2013
Broadway Box Office: 'Cinderella,' 'Vanya' see biggest post-Tony bump
Broadway Box Office: 'Cinderella,' 'Vanya' see biggest post-Tony bump
June 17, 2013
Casting Net: Sandra Bullock (back) in talks to play Miss Hannigan in 'Annie'; Plus, Tom Hanks for a Dave Eggers adaptation, more
Casting Net: Sandra Bullock (back) in talks to play Miss Hannigan in 'Annie'; Plus, Tom Hanks for a Dave Eggers adaptation, more
June 12, 2013
This Week On Stage: It's Tony weekend!
This Week On Stage: It's Tony weekend!
June 08, 2013
'Annie' star Jane Lynch takes EW Pop Culture Personality Test -- VIDEO
'Annie' star Jane Lynch takes EW Pop Culture Personality Test -- VIDEO
June 05, 2013
‘Annie' Broadway cast album featuring Jane Lynch – EXCLUSIVE
‘Annie' Broadway cast album featuring Jane Lynch – EXCLUSIVE
May 21, 2013
Casting Net: Michael Fassbender for 'Macbeth'; Plus, Jamie Foxx in talks for 'Annie', more
Casting Net: Michael Fassbender for 'Macbeth'; Plus, Jamie Foxx in talks for 'Annie', more
April 29, 2013
Annie gets Christmas 2014 release date
Annie gets Christmas 2014 release date
February 27, 2013
Glee's Jane Lynch to make Broadway debut as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie'
Glee's Jane Lynch to make Broadway debut as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie'
February 20, 2013
Quvenzhané Wallis in talks for 'Annie'
Quvenzhané Wallis in talks for 'Annie'
February 08, 2013
'Easy A' director to helm Jay-Z's 'Annie' remake
'Easy A' director to helm Jay-Z's 'Annie' remake
January 30, 2013
Broadway box office: Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Chastain star power
Broadway box office: Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Chastain star power
January 28, 2013
Annie
Annie
November 16, 2012
This Week on Stage: 'Annie' returns to Broadway
This Week on Stage: 'Annie' returns to Broadway
November 10, 2012
'Annie' Blu-ray: Catching up with Aileen Quinn
'Annie' Blu-ray: Catching up with Aileen Quinn
October 02, 2012
Fall Theater Preview: 10 Shows We're Dying to See
Fall Theater Preview: 10 Shows We're Dying to See
August 27, 2012
Broadway revival of 'Annie' casts Daddy Warbucks
Broadway revival of 'Annie' casts Daddy Warbucks
June 05, 2012
'Annie' on Broadway: Meet the orphans!
'Annie' on Broadway: Meet the orphans!
May 15, 2012
