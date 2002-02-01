Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Annie Hall
Chevron Right
Annie Hall
Share
Annie Hall
Most Recent
Woody Allen doesn't think 'Annie Hall' is that great
Woody Allen doesn't think
Annie Hall
is that great
Or 'Manhattan,' or 'Hannah and Her Sisters'
Read More
Next
The untold story of the ticket-line tell-off in 'Annie Hall'
The movie theater blowhard from
Annie Hall
finally gets his say
The untold story of the ticket-line tell-off scene in 'Annie Hall'
Read More
Next
'Annie Hall' voted funniest screenplay from WGA members
Annie Hall: Funniest screenplay as voted by WGA members
Read More
Next
Emma Stone: 'I wanted to dress like the Spice Girls'
Emma Stone: 'I wanted to dress like the Spice Girls'
Read More
Next
Annie Hall
Annie Hall
Read More
Next
'Midnight in Paris' becomes Woody Allen's all-time biggest hit. How the heck did that happen?
'Midnight in Paris' becomes Woody Allen's all-time biggest hit. How the heck did that happen?
Read More
Next
More Annie Hall
''Annie Hall'' brought the laughs
''Annie Hall'' brought the laughs
Diane Keaton's turn as the titular main character made the film into a classic
Read More
Next
Can you name a few movies that an editor saved a film?
Can you name a few movies that an editor saved a film?
Check out the latest Ask the Critic question and post your own
Read More
Next
What's your biggest cinematic disappointment?
What's your biggest cinematic disappointment?
Read More
Next
Relive one of the Academy's wildest award nights
Relive one of the Academy's wildest award nights
Read More
Next
Woody Allen's love/hate relationship with Oscar
Woody Allen's love/hate relationship with Oscar
Read More
Next
APRIL 21, 1977
APRIL 21, 1977
Read More
Next
All Annie Hall
''Annie Hall'' made our list of top 10 romantic movies
''Annie Hall'' made our list of top 10 romantic movies
Article
//
February 01, 2002
Read More
Next
Woody Allen's old stand-up routines are resurrected
Woody Allen's old stand-up routines are resurrected
Article
//
June 09, 1999
Read More
Next
Time Capsule / May 6, 1977
Time Capsule / May 6, 1977
Article
//
May 05, 1995
Read More
Next
A critic never forgets ''Annie Hall''
A critic never forgets ''Annie Hall''
Article
//
September 18, 1992
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.