Annie Hall

Woody Allen doesn't think 'Annie Hall' is that great

Or 'Manhattan,' or 'Hannah and Her Sisters'
The untold story of the ticket-line tell-off in 'Annie Hall'

The untold story of the ticket-line tell-off scene in 'Annie Hall'
'Annie Hall' voted funniest screenplay from WGA members

Emma Stone: 'I wanted to dress like the Spice Girls'

Annie Hall

'Midnight in Paris' becomes Woody Allen's all-time biggest hit. How the heck did that happen?

''Annie Hall'' brought the laughs

Diane Keaton's turn as the titular main character made the film into a classic
Can you name a few movies that an editor saved a film?

Check out the latest Ask the Critic question and post your own
What's your biggest cinematic disappointment?

Relive one of the Academy's wildest award nights

Woody Allen's love/hate relationship with Oscar

APRIL 21, 1977

''Annie Hall'' made our list of top 10 romantic movies

Article // February 01, 2002
Woody Allen's old stand-up routines are resurrected

Article // June 09, 1999
Time Capsule / May 6, 1977

Article // May 05, 1995
A critic never forgets ''Annie Hall''

Article // September 18, 1992
