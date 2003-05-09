Anger Management

Most Recent

Laura Bell Bundy joins 'Anger Management'

Laura Bell Bundy joins 'Anger Management'

Read More
'Anger Management' scoop: Charlie Sheen show seeks 'sexy' new co-star who 'hates herself'

'Anger Management' scoop: Charlie Sheen show seeks 'sexy' new co-star who 'hates herself'

Read More
'Anger Management': Selma Blair departs series

'Anger Management': Selma Blair departs series

Read More
Hit List: April 5, 2013

Hit List: April 5, 2013

Eva Mendes on dog collars, Lindsay Lohan on ''Anger Management'' and more
Read More
'Anger Management' ratings fall; 'Archer' returns to series high

'Anger Management' ratings fall; 'Archer' returns to series high

Read More
Won: Charlie Sheen's 'Anger Management' gets 90-episode renewal

Won: Charlie Sheen's 'Anger Management' gets 90-episode renewal

Read More

More Anger Management

Charlie Sheen: Back on Twitter!

Charlie Sheen: Back on Twitter!

Read More
'Anger Management' renewal 'very likely'; Martin Sheen to join full time

'Anger Management' renewal 'very likely'; Martin Sheen to join full time

Read More
'Anger Management' week 2 ratings: Charlie Sheen drops

'Anger Management' week 2 ratings: Charlie Sheen drops

Read More
'Louie,' 'Magic Mike,' and 'Anger Management': PopWatch Planner

'Louie,' 'Magic Mike,' and 'Anger Management': PopWatch Planner

Read More
Charlie Sheen blames Dave Chappelle in 'Playboy'

Charlie Sheen blames Dave Chappelle in 'Playboy'

Read More
Charlie Sheen talks 'winning', alcohol, Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen talks 'winning', alcohol, Denise Richards

Read More

'Anger Management' teaser with Charlie Sheen

All Anger Management

''X2'' spends second week at No. 1

''X2'' spends second week at No. 1

Article // May 09, 2003
Read More
Can ''X2'' earn $150 million by Sunday?

Can ''X2'' earn $150 million by Sunday?

Article // May 09, 2003
Read More
''X2'' could be one of the biggest films ever

''X2'' could be one of the biggest films ever

Article // May 02, 2003
Read More
''X2'''s box office opening is the fourth biggest ever

''X2'''s box office opening is the fourth biggest ever

Article // May 02, 2003
Read More
Fat Cat

Fat Cat

Article // May 02, 2003
Read More
''Identity'' trumps ''Anger'' at the box office

''Identity'' trumps ''Anger'' at the box office

Article // April 28, 2003
Read More
''Anger Management'' will rule for a third weekend

''Anger Management'' will rule for a third weekend

Article // April 25, 2003
Read More
ANGER MANAGEMENT

ANGER MANAGEMENT

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
''Anger'' manages to top the box office again

''Anger'' manages to top the box office again

Article // April 21, 2003
Read More
Jack and Adam will rule the box office again

Jack and Adam will rule the box office again

Article // April 18, 2003
Read More
Anger Management

Anger Management

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
See which stars need Anger Management training

See which stars need Anger Management training

Article // April 11, 2003
Read More
Anger Management

Anger Management

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com