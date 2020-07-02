Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield's Angels in America is coming to Broadway
The National Theatre production transfers from London
Angels in America
A small-scale revival of Tony Kushner's seven-hour, two-play epic that loses none of the grandeur
''Angels in America'' is one of 10 best miniseries on DVD
Find out about the 10 shows that made our list of classic small-screen sagas
Sarah Jessica Parker returns to HBO as a producer
With the demise of ''The Sopranos'' and ''Six Feet Under'' the network is banking on the creativity of the former ''Sex and the City'' star
Angels in America
The Oscar winners soar, but it's the non-famous folk who give Angels in America its wings.