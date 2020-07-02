Angels in America

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield's Angels in America is coming to Broadway
The National Theatre production transfers from London
Andrew Garfield to star in Angels in America at London's National Theatre
A small-scale revival of Tony Kushner's seven-hour, two-play epic that loses none of the grandeur
''Angels in America'' is one of 10 best miniseries on DVD
Find out about the 10 shows that made our list of classic small-screen sagas
Sarah Jessica Parker returns to HBO as a producer
With the demise of ''The Sopranos'' and ''Six Feet Under'' the network is banking on the creativity of the former ''Sex and the City'' star
The Oscar winners soar, but it's the non-famous folk who give Angels in America its wings.
Meryl Streep had a memorable Golden Globes moment
We pick the high points -- and a few low ones -- at the ceremony
Mary-Louise Parker had a memorable Golden Globes moment
We pick the high points -- and a few low ones -- at the ceremony
Jeffrey Wright is among this year's EW.com Award winners
Ben Shenkman & Justin Kirk give one of the year's Great Performances
Coming To America
Angels in America
Exclusive interview with Meryl Streep and Al Pacino

The stars talk about acting in Tony Kushner's six-hour HBO epic 'Angels In America,' and they look back on 27 years of friendship

