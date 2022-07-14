Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly brings Mon Mothma into the spotlight: 'We really get to develop her as a character'
"We see her literally and figuratively take off her cloak and reveal herself as a woman in a way we've never seen before," teases the actress.
Diego Luna on returning to Star Wars with Andor: 'This story matters'
The actor opens up about his return to a galaxy far, far away — and the one Rogue One line that helped inspire Andor.
Andor creator says 'forensic manifesto' he sent Lucasfilm unintentionally shaped the show's storyline
'You should be able to watch the show and not give a s--- about Star Wars ever, or [have ever] seen any Star Wars,' says Tony Gilroy, explaining how he wanted the Disney+ series to stand on its own.
Andor is 'tired of losing' in rebellious Star Wars series' new trailer
The trailer for the 'Rogue One' prequel series 'Andor'comes with news that the show's release date has been changed.
Diego Luna on returning for Andor: 'I had so much more to say and do with this role'
EW sat down with Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, and executive producer Sanne Wohlenberg to talk details about their Star Wars spy thriller.
Andor creator reveals five-year narrative structure of the Star Wars prequel series
"The scale of the show is so huge," showrunner Tony Gilroy teases.